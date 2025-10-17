Broncos Release Veteran QB in Preparation for Dre Greenlaw Move
The Denver Broncos are clearing the way for linebacker Dre Greenlaw to make his official debut in the Mile High for Week 7 against the New York Giants.
According to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, the Broncos will be releasing quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the 53-man roster to clear the way for the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Per Tomasson, Ehlinger will likely remain onboard the practice squad as a veteran quarterback option, but now drops the Broncos' active roster to 52 names in order to elevate Greenlaw on Saturday.
Greenlaw has been out of the mix for Denver's defense since his signing this offseason across the first six games of the season due to a quad injury.
However, leading up to the Broncos' contest this weekend at home against the Giants, he's seen his status upgraded to questionable after being a full participant in Friday's practice. He was previously a limited participant for Denver's first two practice sessions of the week.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton hinted towards Greenlaw's potential return vs. New York following Friday's session, while also noting that the linebacker had a good week of practice.
“We’ll see. We’ll see," Payton said of Greenlaw's status vs. the Giants. "You’ll get a chance to see when [the injury report] comes out."
Now with the injury report noting Greenlaw as questionable and Ehlinger's release and a full participant in practice after two limited showings, it seems like it'll be all systems go for the veteran linebacker after being inactive for the first third of the season.
During Greenlaw's last season with the San Francisco 49ers, he was limited to just two games as a result of his season-ending Achilles injury. His last healthy season sample size came during 2023, when he started 15 games on a strong 49ers front seven, posting 120 total tackles, five TFLs and a sack.
He would eventually go on to ink a three-year deal worth $31.5 million with Denver earlier this offseason, but would be forced to patiently wait to make his debut wearing blue and orange.
That wait seems to now be meeting its end, as the Broncos' defense will add their long-awaited standout to the front seven this weekend to bolster their already-stout unit.