Broncos & DVOA: Advanced Metric Ranking & Playoff Probability Revealed
After seven weeks, the Denver Broncos are in first place in the AFC West. While it hasn't come easy, with the Broncos off to bad starts the past three weeks, the bottom line is they came away with wins in all three games and have shown they have the talent to make the playoffs.
Certainly, the Broncos need to address their issues with poor starts on offense, for which the best explanation is Sean Payton insisting on changing up personnel too much on early drives, then having to stop that when trailing, only to find out the offense runs better without those constant player switches.
Another reason for addressing the poor offensive starts is that, while the Broncos have a strong pass rush, they don't have a defense that can put the team on its shoulders. That's not to say the defense isn't good, because it is good — it's simply not an elite unit and, thus, the Broncos can't rely too much on it to win games.
The advanced metric DVOA gives us an idea about what the Broncos are like in the grand scheme of things, as well as what their opponents are like. Again, DVOA measures how efficient teams are in each aspect of the game.
Through seven weeks, the Broncos rank 14th overall at 3.8 percent. The Broncos rank 19th in offense (-2.7 percent), eighth overall in defense (-7.5 percent), and 20th overall in special teams (-1.0 percent). Again, DVOA is better for defense when it's negative.
Opponents Thus Far
As you can see, the Broncos have room for improvement on offense, while the defense is good but not elite. But how have Denver's opponents thus far measured up? Let's take a look.
- Tennessee Titans: 32nd overall (-40.5 percent), 32nd offense (-33.4 percent), 25th defense (8.8 percent), 11th special teams (1.6 percent).
- Indianapolis Colts: Third overall (39.5 percent), first offense (33.9 percent), 16th defense (-2.9 percent), eighth special teams (3.3 percent).
- Los Angeles Chargers: 23rd overall (-7.9 percent), 17th offense (-1.7 percent), 22nd defense (3.6 percent), 26th special teams (-2.7 percent).
- Cincinnati Bengals: 29th overall (-27.6 percent), 22nd offense (-6.3 percent), 32nd defense (20.2 percent), 21st special teams (-1.2 percent).
- Philadelphia Eagles: 11th overall (6.9 percent), 10th offense (7.1 percent), 17th defense (-1.7 percent), 24th special teams (-2.0 percent).
- New York Jets: 27th overall (-25.8 percent), 29th offense (-25.6 percent), 24th defense (7.5 percent), third special teams (7.4 percent).
- New York Giants: 24th overall (-8.2 percent), 25th offense (-9.2 percent), 23rd defense (3.7 percent), sixth special teams (4.7 percent).
Thus far, the Broncos have faced one of the best teams in the NFL (Colts), a good-but-not-great team (Eagles), a team that was good at one point but has since been hit by injuries (Chargers), an inconsistent team (Giants), and three bad squads (Bengals, Jets, Titans).
DVOA weighs strength of schedule at 70%, so it will be a couple more weeks before it takes that fully into account. But at this point, the Colts and Eagles are probably playoff-bound (barring a major collapse or slew of injuries) while the Jets and Titans are not. The others aren't out of the running but need some things to come together to ensure a playoff spot.
As far as playoff odds go, the Broncos have a 71.3% chance of making the playoffs, a 29.1% chance of winning the division, and a 42.1% chance of getting a Wildcard berth. You can check the DVOA playoff odds to see where the Broncos' first seven opponents are at.
Next Few Opponents
As for the Broncos' next opponents, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL (fourth in DVOA) and one of the worst defenses (30th in DVOA). The Houston Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL (third in DVOA), but their offense isn't good (24th in DVOA). Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL, with a defense that's not bad (13th overall), but an offense and special teams that rank 30th and 27th, respectively.
I mentioned a while back that if the Broncos could string some wins together, their Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs could be huge when it comes to the AFC West lead. The Broncos have the talent to win three straight, but they particularly need to get things addressed on offense and avoid slow starts.
It starts this week with the Cowboys. A good start on offense will be crucial.
Because this time, the Broncos' defense will face the best offense they've faced since Week 2 against the Colts. That means that if the Broncos get into a hole in the first half, it won't be as easy to climb out of it.