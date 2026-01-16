Former Bills Weapon Gets Call-Up for Broncos' Big Playoff Game

The Denver Broncos have elevated tight end Caleb Lohner and wide receiver Elijah Moore from the practice for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

This is the first time either player has been elevated this season. Sean Payton must have something special cooked up for these two weapons.

Moore is a fifth-year veteran who joined the Broncos' practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Originally a New York Jets second-round pick in 2021, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the Bills before joining the Broncos.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Moore brings 209 career receptions for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns to the table. And did I mention that he's a speed demon? Moore ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his Ole Miss pro day back in 2021.

The Bills waived Moore on November 26 after adding Brandin Cooks. Payton highlighted Moore's unique talent shortly after the Broncos signed him to the practice squad back in early December.

“We had some exposure to him, some experience with some guys on our staff," Payton said . "You’re always paying attention to that wire and if someone comes across it that you feel like either can help now or maybe in the future. I think it was more of us looking at a talented player.”

The Broncos have been holding onto Moore, it would seem, waiting for the right moment to debut him. It doesn't hurt that he spent most of 2025 with the Bills, catching nine passes for 112 yards. Moore has surely debriefed the Broncos coaching staff on Joe Brady's offense.

Bo Nix was happy to get another weapon for his arsenal, knowing that Moore would come in handy at some point during the Broncos' playoff run.

"It adds some depth to our room," Nix said of Moore back in December. "Obviously, he’s been a really good player at places that he’s been, so it adds some depth for this run we’re about to go on.”

Lohner, the Red-Zone Weapon

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner (84) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Lohner is a 6-foot-7 tight end out of the University of Utah, who only caught touchdowns (literally) in his one year of Division I football.

Lohner was a college basketball star at BYU and Baylor, and he brings that type of athleticism to the table as a tight end. The Broncos fell in love with his measurables and upside, drafting him in the seventh round last spring.

The Broncos knew it would take some time to get Lohner developed. Thus, it was no big shock when he was waived in the final roster cutdowns and immediately re-signed to the practice squad, where he's competed all year. Again, this will be his first NFL game.

Does this mean Sean Payton has some plans for the big-bodied tight end in the red zone? Lohner caught only four passes at Utah, and each of them were touchdowns. He can be a weapon if utilized correctly — just don't expect him to set the edge.

I'm intrigued to see what Payton has drawn up for these hidden gems the Broncos have kept stored away on the practice squad.

