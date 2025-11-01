Broncos Elevate TE Marcedes Lewis & WR Michael Bandy vs. Texans
Just days after signing him to the practice squad, the Denver Broncos have elevated tight end Marcedes Lewis to the Week 9 gameday roster, along with wide receiver Michael Bandy. The 41-year-old Lewis is playing in his 20th NFL season, originally entering the NFL in 2006 as a Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick.
Last season, Lewis appeared in all 17 regular-season games with the Chicago Bears, starting four, and finishing with just one reception. He went from being a feared receiving threat early in his career, making the 2010 Pro Bowl, to earning his paycheck as an excellent blocker.
That blocking acumen is what the Broncos hope to get from Lewis on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Houston fields the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing defense, while the Broncos are averaging 137.8 yards per game on the ground, good for the third-best.
Missing a Blocker
The Broncos' best blocking tight end has been Nate Adkins, but he suffered a knee injury last week and has been ruled out of Sunday's road tilt vs. the Texans. Lewis will be asked to step into the breach and help keep the J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey show rolling.
“Well... You kind of follow his career, and I knew he’d been training, I knew he’s in great shape. He’s a tremendous blocker," Payton said of Lewis after the Broncos had signed him. "I think you don’t want to get caught where man, it’s got to be jumbo… So we brought him in for a workout, brought him on to our practice squad."
Lewis Moves in Next Door to Nix
Lewis' locker was placed right next to Bo Nix's, although Payton isn't sure exactly why it shook out that way. Nix was six years old when Lewis made his NFL debut.
“Oh, I have no clue," Payton said on Friday. "I don’t think we’re thinking about it, no. I think that was probably an open locker. I’m guessing. I don’t know.”
At the end of the day, the Broncos are thrilled to have Lewis in the fold. Don't let his 41 years of age fool you; he can still catch a pass. It wouldn't be a complete shock if Payton feeds him a touch or two.
"I’m glad he’s here. He’s a tremendous leader," Payton said of Lewis. "I’m anxious for you guys to be around him."
Crammin' for Week 9's Test
It was unclear whether Lewis would be elevated to the roster this week, considering how much he'd have to learn in a short amount of time so as to be on point and not be a liability. However, Payton said that Lewis practiced extremely well all week, and it obviously gave the Broncos the confidence to elevate him.
Lewis' two-decade career in the NFL is extremely atypical. Heck, it's rare to see quarterbacks play for that long. Drew Brees played for 20 years, most of which were with Payton, while Tom Brady played 23 seasons.
How has Lewis — a tight end making his living at the point of attack — managed to create such staying power in the NFL?
“I think, obviously, it’s unusual. I think he’s obsessed with taking care of himself. That has a lot to do with it," Payton said of Lewis. "It’s a pleasure to have him, and I’m glad he’s here. ”