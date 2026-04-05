Broncos Eye Draft Sweet Spot After Jaylen Waddle Trade

At the NFL owners meetings last week in Phoenix, AZ, Denver Broncos GM George Paton shot down the possibility of trading away any wide receivers. The Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle via trade in March, giving up their first and third-round picks this year, which pushed the incumbents down the depth chart.

Some have lamented that the Waddle trade cost the Broncos their first-round pick, but Paton intimated last week that pick 30 would likely have been used on a wide receiver had the deal with Miami not gone through. So the Broncos essentially gave up a third-rounder to make their first-round pick early, using it on a playmaker who is already proven in the NFL.

Without that first-round pick, the Broncos' draft focus turns to No. 62 overall in Round 2. Much like the 2022 and the 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round pick will be its first overall pick in the class.

“Obviously, we’re focused on [Pick] 30 in the second [round]. We’ve fortunately been there before, I think two different times," Paton said last week in Phoenix. "We have a good feel for that. We can hone in. It doesn’t mean we won’t trade up at some point, but we’ll have a really good feel for the 62nd pick or whatever we’re picking."

Round 2 Success Stories

Nik Bonitto. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Broncos Country can definitely feel confident in that. Going back to 2022 and 2023, when the Broncos had to make do with their second-rounder being their first pick of the draft, they came away with a pair of All-Pros in consecutive years: rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr.

Both Bonitto and Mims were drafted in that same late-Round 2 area. Even last year, running back RJ Harvey was a big hit, and he was drafted at No. 60 overall. You could even call it a "sweet spot" for the Broncos in the draft.

"We took Mims at [63], Bonitto at 64," Paton said. "Harvey, maybe 60, I think. We have a pretty good feel of that realm.”

Since Paton has been the Broncos' general manager, he's drafted two running backs in the second round (Javonte Williams in 2021, Harvey in 2025), a rush linebacker, and a wide receiver. The Broncos don't really have needs at rush linebacker or wide receiver, but it wouldn't be a complete shock if they take a running back, provided the right prospect is there.

Teams that do well in the draft — like the Broncos — typically stay disciplined to the best-player-available strategy, especially early, with a priority on their picks contributing long-term. The Broncos have some moderate needs at running back, tight end, and inside linebacker, but none of them are what the NFL considers "premium positions."

Offensive tackle, defensive line, and cornerback could be on the table. And I wouldn't completely rule out safety, again, depening on how things shape up.

The Takeaway

Paton has proven that he isn't slave to conventional thought when it comes to the draft. It's hard to predict exactly what the Broncos will do 62 picks into the draft, and it will depend, in part, on how the board falls and how their big board looks when they go on the clock.

But fans should feel confident that Paton will add another key contributor — maybe even a star player — at No. 62 overall.