Stay or Go: Broncos Face Big Decisions on 11 Pending Free Agents
We're at the halfway point of the 2025 season and the Denver Broncos sit at 7-2 and first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty, but the bottom line is, the Broncos have found ways to get it done.
The halfway point of the season is also the time to start evaluating the roster and figure out what the Broncos' possible decisions will be regarding certain players this coming offseason. Among them are players who will become unrestricted free agents if they're not extended before the start of the 2026 NFL league year.
There are 11 notable Broncos who are set to become unrestricted free agents. We're going to review these players to determine the likelihood of the Broncos trying to keep them. In the coming days, we'll look at a few of these players to figure out what they might be worth in extensions.
Here are the 11 notable players, in order of the likelihood that they will be retained.
Best Bets for Broncos to Re-Sign
Malcolm Roach | DL
Roach has been a valuable depth and rotational player on the defensive line. He missed the first five games because of an injury, but has played in at least 44% of the defensive snaps since returning.
Roach isn't likely to command starter money in the NFL, which means there's a good possibility that the Broncos can bring him back with a slight raise. A deal might not get done quickly but it wouldn't surprise if the Broncos do get one done.
Wil Lutz | K
Lutz has made 84.6% of his field goals this season, with one miss in the 40-49 yard range and the other in the 50-plus range. But he has never missed from 39 yards or less and he has been perfect on 22 extra-point kicks.
The Broncos almost lost Lutz in free agency two seasons ago when he came close to signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he decided to stay with Denver. Will he want to remain with the Broncos? Only time will tell but it wouldn't surprise if the Broncos would like for him to stay.
J.K. Dobbins | RB
Dobbins has been a pleasant surprise this season, with 695 yards rushing through nine games, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He's on pace to surpass 1,000 yards, which would mark the first time the Broncos have had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay did it in 2019.
Dobbins has been a good fit for the Broncos' offense and has a formed a quality duo with rookie RJ Harvey. Given what Dobbins brings to the table, he could very well be a player the Broncos want to have back for 20206.
Justin Strnad | LB
Strnad has twice re-signed with the Broncos on one-year, low-cost deals, primarily for his value on special teams. However, he's found himself in the starting lineup over the past two years because of injuries to other players.
The linebacker has found ways to deliver — he's not a top player at his position but he can be effective. The Broncos may want to retain Strnad to provide stability at the position and might offer him a multi-year deal to encourage him to stay.
Adam Prentice | FB
After the Broncos lost Michael Burton to a season-ending injury, they added Prentice, originally to the practice squad. But Prentice was later called up to the active roster, and he's done well in his role.
Prentice might be the preferred candidate to stick around as the team's fullback. He's younger than Burton, so that's a point in his favor. If he stays, it's likely on a cheap one-year deal.
Maybe, But Will the Broncos Meet the Price?
Luke Wattenberg | C
Wattenberg has been solid but not great this season. He has shown flashes of quality play but has struggled at times. Still, he has three years of experience in the system, and if he sticks around, the Broncos would have stability at the center position.
The question is what the Broncos think Wattenberg is worth and how the rest of the market plays out. While one shouldn't expect him to hit the top of the market, he might be somebody who seeks a deal that is more than the Broncos are willing to pay.
John Franklin-Myers | DL
JFM has had nine pressures and four sacks through nine games. While not the top player in the Broncos' front seven on defense, he's effective and is likely to demand a raise from his current salary.
This is the most difficult decision the Broncos will have to make here. Do they want to pay JFM a considerable sum to keep the defensive line intact, or do they want to commit money elsewhere?
Keep in mind that the Broncos drafted Sai'Vion Jones in the third round this year and may want him to take a bigger role.
P.J. Locke | S
Locke has seen far fewer defensive snaps this season, playing just 2.3% of those snaps through nine games. He has seen a lot of special teams snaps, though, and he provides good depth at the safety position.
Is that enough for the Broncos to consider keeping Locke around? A lot depends on how much they like the other safeties they have. It wouldn't likely cost much to keep Locke around, but the Broncos may prefer to go with other options.
Unlikely to Be Prioritized
Alex Singleton | LB
After missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL, Singleton was slow to start the season. He has since gotten better as a run defender and tackler, but remains a liability in coverage.
Given his age (he'll be 33 next season), the Broncos might not be inclined to retain Singleton. Strnad would be the better option to re-sign. If Singleton does stick around, it's likely a cheap one-year deal with no promises that he makes the final cut.
Adam Trautman | TE
Trautman was mostly brought to the Broncos because he was familiar with Sean Payton's offense. He's not bad as a pass catcher but he's not a good blocker.'
As the Broncos are developing other players at the tight end position, it won't be surprising at all if the Broncos let Trautman depart. Even though he won't demand top money, the Broncos should allow other players their opportunity.
Michael Burton | FB
Burton has been a quality contributor for the Broncos, but his season ended early because of a hamstring injury. It may mean he has taken his last snap for the Broncos.
Again, Prentice has stepped up in Burton's absence and is a younger player, making him the better option to keep. Burton's only hope of staying is if Prentice gets a better deal from another team.