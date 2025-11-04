Broncos Need to Lock Up Three Core Players Before it's Too Late
The Denver Broncos' defense has been exceptional. For the most part, the Broncos have their key players locked in for the next few years.
However, there are two pieces on the Broncos' defensive front — the key unit for the defense — who are in the final year of their deals.
There could be some issues with positional budgeting and the salary cap, but the Broncos have a quarterback on a rookie contract and the wealthiest owners in the NFL, which are the two leading factors in manipulating the salary cap. It's time the Broncos accept that and get a trio of extensions done.
Two D-Linemen
No one watching the Broncos can deny that John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach deserve a contract extension. They deserve to get paid.
Both players have been great for the Broncos since joining the team. Roach and Franklin-Myers produced a career year in 2024, respectively, and their play has been even better this year.
As things stand now, the Broncos sit with a projected $49.5 million in salary cap space for 2026. Any extension the Broncos do now will impact that, but they can structure bigger hits in 2027 and beyond to give them even more wiggle room for the 2026 offseason.
Add in the wealthy Walton/Penner ownership group, who can dish out bonuses — the best way to work around the salary cap — and there is no excuse for the Broncos not to extend Franklin-Myers and Roach.
There is concern about the unit being made up of second- and third-contract guys, and the Broncos are already an older team, but they don’t have the pieces on the roster to replace Franklin-Myers and Roach. When you let players walk at that point, it's because you have someone ready to take over, and the Broncos don’t.
Yes, the Broncos drafted Sai'vion Jones, but his being a healthy scratch for all but one game this season is a clear sign that he isn’t ready to take over the starting job next year. You hope he can step up and be a rotational piece in 2026, then an even bigger role in 2027, or even starting, but that's still two years away.
Franklin-Myers Contract Projection
For Franklin Myers, Broncos GM George Paton should consider a three-year, $54 million deal that would pay him $18 million annually. Give Franklin-Myers incentives to earn an extra $6 million, with a $20-25 million signing bonus, guaranteeing $35 million of it. That would be a more than fair deal with his level of play, usage, and age.
As for Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike is still too inconsistent with his play to be expected to take over for Roach next season. When Roach was on injured reserve, the Broncos looked at Uwazurike to replace him, and it didn’t go well. There is still a place in the rotation for Uwazurike, but at his age and with one more cost-controlled year, it’d be better to keep Roach.
Roach Contract Projection
When it comes to a Roach contract, Denver should just print out a copy of D.J. Jones’ three-year, $39 million contract and offer it up to him. Roach has been playing at that level, and his impact is felt beyond the box score as his return off injured reserve elevated the play of those around him.
Justin Strnad | LB
Another player is Strnad, who should be re-signed to replace Alex Singleton after this season. Strnad has his issues, but he has been playing significantly better than Singleton, and he has earned it after a pair of one-year deals from Denver. The Broncos don’t have another option to replace Singleton.
Denver can still add youth through the draft and develop them to replace its aging defensive line in two or three years, and then start the rotation trend you want at that position. But before the Broncos can do that, they need those pieces. Right now, they don’t have them.
The Broncos need to get these deals done sooner rather than later. Each year, these contracts can get more expensive, and if the Broncos wait until after the season, they run the risk of desperate teams offering bigger contracts to these valuable players.
If Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph takes a head-coaching job, he could look to bring in these players who know his scheme to help him install it in a new football environment. It's better to get these extensions done now, rather than later.