Here's What Broncos Fans Need to Get Right on DC Vance Joseph
The Denver Broncos' defense has been balling all season long, but with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, they had a tough matchup. The Broncos emerged victorious, decimating the Cowboys 44-24.
There's an embarrassment of riches when talking about the Cowboys' offense, and they had the pieces to attack where the Broncos have struggled.
Throughout the game, the Broncos saw some of those issues with their aggressive defensive line opening running lanes, and some problems in coverage, particularly with penalties, and giving up big plays to George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb —one of the most formidable wide receiver duos in the NFL, especially with Dak Prescott at quarterback.
Despite those issues, the Broncos' defense stepped up, and they did so without All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II for the second half. Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine were tasked with handling the elite receiver duo, and they held their own enough to prevent the Cowboys from moving the ball at will and coming back in the game.
On top of that, Dallas' embarrassment of riches comes with tight end Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams out of the backfield. Ferguson, who led all NFL tight ends in receptions and touchdowns entering the game, was shut down and held without a catch.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
That was the most significant area of concern, especially with linebacker Dre Greenlaw suspended and Justin Strnad and, primarily, Alex Singleton often being exploited in coverage. Denver came up with a plan to eliminate Ferguson from the game, and it worked.
Williams added one catch for eight yards out of the backfield, which goes into the four catches for 42 yards Denver gave up to tight ends and running backs. Everything Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph came up with worked, and it should earn him the respect he rightfully deserves.
Denver controlled the Cowboys' offense for the majority of the game, and it did so while netting only two sacks on the game. The Broncos got pressure, which created issues, but you still have to hold up in coverage to make the pressure effective.
Give VJ the Credit He Deserves
The expectations were for Joseph to be a hot head-coaching candidate after this season, and the Broncos' defensive performance in this game, combined with the unit's 2025 body of work, should only bolster his outlook. What Joseph got out of the Broncos' defense was special, especially without Surtain, who is the straw that stirs the drink.
Denver has fielded a great defense all year long, but this was the first game where it was truly special. The Broncos overcame their mistakes, got after the quarterback, and came away with a pair of takeaways.
Ideally, this is a sign the Broncos are heating up, especially with the takeaways, as they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a few weeks, who are finally taking flight offensively.
Joseph has done great things in Denver, but since returning as the defensive coordinator, he has been ridiculed and the target of vitriol from fans when the defense isn’t perfect, mainly due to his resume as a failed Broncos head coach (2017-18). He will make mistakes, as will his unit, but the Broncos stepped up against a formidable opponent without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and put together an outstanding game.
It's past time to get Joseph the respect he has earned as a great defensive coordinator in the NFL. If he moves on after this season to take on what would be his second NFL head-coaching gig, whoever replaces him in Denver will have some tough shoes to fill.
Fortunately, the pieces on the field will stay in place.