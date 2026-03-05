Ranking Broncos' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

The Denver Broncos have some big roster holes to fill next week when NFL free agency opens. The goal is to have the most immediate needs filled in free agency, which, ideally, frees the Broncos up to be more disciplined in the NFL draft.

The NFL's 'legal tampering' window opens on March 9, which is followed two days later by the beginning of the new league year. The Broncos can begin negotiating with outside free agents on March 9.

We know Denver's biggest needs are at running back, linebacker, and tight end. Even head coach Sean Payton admitted as much at the NFL Combine, but he stopped short of labeling wide receiver as a need.

We'll see how true that is next week. In the meantime, as we continue previewing free agency, we've covered a few bold options on the market, so today, we're ranking the Broncos' most realistic targets. We're keeping it to the outside-the-building options here.

The Broncos have a solid receiving tight end in Evan Engram. What they need is a Y tight end, or a guy who can play in-line and block as well as he can catch the ball.

Otton might be the best option to check these boxes on the market. He's only 26 and he's just scratching the surface of what he's capable of, both as a blocker and as a receiver. He'd be a great pairing with the more receiver-oriented Engram.

The Broncos have three other tight ends hitting one form of free agency or another, in Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull. It would be a shock if at least one of them wasn't re-signed. Trautman is a long-time Payton guy, but it might be time to let him go.

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Broncos are expected to bring back either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad, but it sounds like the former is more probable. The problem is Singleton is 32, which means Father Time is closing in fast.

The Broncos need another option to pair with Dre Greenlaw, and Elliss would be a great choice. He's 31, so the Broncos wouldn't sign him to anything more than a two-year deal, but the older brother of Jonah Elliss would fit well on Vance Joseph's defense.

Kaden has posted triple-digit tackle numbers in each of the past three seasons. He had 107 tackles last year, to go along with 3.5 sacks, six pass break-ups, and an interception.

Elliss would offer a modicum of coverage ability. And he's started all 17 games in each of the past three seasons.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks aren't expected to bring Shaheed back, which means he's hitting the market. The Broncos were rumored to be in on the trade talks surrounding him last November before the New Orleans Saints dealt him to Seattle.

Shaheed finished with 687 yards and two touchdowns last season, split between the two teams. He would also provide the Broncos with great returner value and the option to lean into Marvin Mims Jr. as a receiver.

With Shaheed as the primary punt returner, Mims would be freed up to be used more on offense. And together, they'd make arguably the NFL's best kickoff return tandem.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rumors abound this time of year, and Walker-to-Denver has picked up steam since the NFL Combine. He would make a lot of sense for the Broncos, giving them a great RB1 to lean on, which would free up RJ Harvey to be the 'Joker' playmaker moved around the formation to devastating effect on third down and in the red zone.

The Broncos will have to be careful not to overpay Walker, though. The Broncos won't want to pay that Super Bowl MVP tax if they can avoid it, and he could be looking for top-of-the-market money.

However, if Walker wants to get paid and land on a competitive team, the Broncos would be an ideal landing spot. He will be a hot commodity, though, which will drive up his price, especially among teams that run the Shanahan/Kubiak wide-zone rushing scheme.

That's not the Broncos, although they did make strides in implementing more wide-zone concepts last season. With Davis Webb calling the plays now, the Broncos could lean even further toward the wide zone, especially if Walker were to be signed.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) breaks a tackle from Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The ideal running back solution this offseason would be for Denver to re-sign J.K. Dobbins and bring in a hungry and still-young outside free agent like Allgeier. The two could rotate as the Broncos' first and second-down battering rams, and it would also free up Harvey to be that weapon.

Allgeier's 1,000-yard season in 2022 set Atlanta's rookie rushing record, then he was promptly relegated to No. 2 status with the arrival of Bijan Robinson. Allgeier is hungry for an expanded role, and as a fifth-year player, there's very little wear-and-tear on his tires.

As the No. 2 in Atlanta, Allgeier rushed for eight touchdowns last season, to go along with 514 yards. However, he posted a career-low yards-per-attempt at 3.6. There is a red flag there, but it's not a deal-breaker.

Allgeier won't cost as much as Walker. Allgeier is reportedly seeking between $7 and $ 8 million per year. Walker is likely looking for north fo $10 million annually.