Broncos Flood Roster With Playmakers in NFL.com Mock Draft

With the NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaching, draft season is in full swing. Even as the Denver Broncos review their coaching staff and make some adjustments, despite their great season that ended on an unfortunate note, their scouting department has been hard at work.

So have many draft analysts, including NFL.com's Chad Reuter , who recently released a three-round mock draft. In Reuter's mock, the Broncos added two offensive playmakers and a quarterback for the defense in their first three picks.

Let's examine Reuter's mock selections for the Broncos.

Round 1: Germie Bernard | WR | Alabama

“Bernard's consistency and ability to make plays at all levels of the field make him a great fit for the Broncos. He has experience in the slot and outside, giving him the versatility to fill in where Denver needs him most," Reuter wrote.

Our Analysis

Bernard is a versatile player, and Sean Payton loves to have that versatility, but this may be really early for the Alabama receiver. That doesn’t make him a bad prospect, but in another great receiver draft class, 30th overall seems rich.

Now, Bernard has good size, versatility with where he lines up and the routes he can run, and he can work after the catch. Drops aren’t a serious issue with him, though they are there, and he got better each year with more production.

However, Bernard isn’t the most physical player working in the middle, getting off press coverage, or handling contact at the catch point. He also has more issues with drops when working inside than when working outside, which leads to questions about his concentration when attacking the middle of the field and to concerns about incoming hits.

Denver needs a receiver, so there is nothing wrong with going in this direction. There is a lot of time between now and the draft, and Bernard could end up proving himself worthy of the 30th overall pick, but it's a little early for him at the moment.

Round 2: Eli Stowers | TE | Vanderbilt

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Reuter doesn't offer a write-up on Stowers, but the thinking is clear. Denver needs a playmaker at the position, and Evan Engram had little impact with a few flashes of impact. The Broncos still need that player to help their passing game.

Stowers needs to shine with the athletic testing at the Combine and prove himself a dynamic athlete, because he isn’t much of a blocker. Denver needs that in-line dual threat to change the math for defenses, and that isn’t a strength of Stowers’ game. He is a big slot tight end who can line up in-line in the red zone or obvious passing situations.

Even with the blocking issues, Denver still needs that playmaker in the passing game, especially with Engram in the final year of his deal and his medical issues. If Stowers tests well athletically, he could be gone by No. 62 overall, and this is a good pick for Denver as things currently stand.

Round 3: Bryce Boettcher | LB | Oregon

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher brings down Idaho Vandals wide receiver Mark Hamper as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Again, there's no write-up on Boettcher, but the logic is easy to understand. The Broncos need linebacker help, as they have two key free agents at the position in Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, and Dre Greenlaw has had health issues.

Boettcher is a smart, instinctive linebacker who shows good range, evident from his time as a center fielder in baseball. A lot of the traits you need to be a center-fielder can translate to the NFL, and those that you need to develop, Boettcher has shown with the physicality needed.

The Senior Bowl was a big week for Boettcher, as he consistently stood out and answered questions about his development as a football player. The Broncos would still have to develop him on the football side of things, but they won’t have to worry about the football IQ, as they do with some of the linebackers they still have under contract.