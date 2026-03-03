Three Bold Free-Agent Swings Broncos Need to Make

Last time, we talked about the Denver Broncos taking a big swing at the wide receiver position in free agency. Now we'll look at the other positions the Broncos will most likely swing at in free agency.

The Broncos need a running back to pair with RJ Harvey — a player who is good between the tackles, a good pass catcher, and can pass protect. It would also help to have a running back who hasn't missed too many games with injuries and hasn't racked up too many carries.

The Broncos also need a tight end who excels in blocking and can provide something as a pass catcher. Basically, he needs to be an upgrade over Adam Trautman , who will be an unrestricted free agent.

Finally, the Broncos need to add a veteran linebacker. Ideally, the linebacker is good at run defense, though it would help for him to be at least solid in coverage.

While the Broncos will have to spend money on all three positions, they want to look for value and not pay top-five money, particularly if they aren't getting a hands-down top option.

With that in mind, here are the three ideal targets for the Broncos at the three positions in question.

Running Back Target: Tyler Allgeier

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) breaks a tackle from Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Allgeier's name should come up for good reason. He has shown he can be a productive back, averaging 4.3 yards for his career, while not logging too many carries, with an average of 172 touches per season.

The Atlanta Falcons' running back is likely to want the chance for a bigger role and would be a good back to complement Harvey. Allgeier is a solid receiver and good at pass protection.

Allgeier shouldn't be too expensive, but one should expect him to get between $7M and $8M per year on a three- to four-year deal.

Tight End Target: Chig Okonkwo

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While there are some notable names that will become free agents, the Broncos should go for an under-the-radar player here. Okonkwo could be that guy.

In his four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Okonkwo has excelled as a blocker while contributing as a pass catcher, averaging 48 receptions per season.

In this case, the Broncos should be able to get Okonkwo at a lower price than other tight ends. He'll likely come in a bit higher, on a three-to-four-year deal for between $8M and $10M per year.

Linebacker Target: Leo Chenal

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) reacts during the second half against Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For the linebacker, the ideal candidate would be one who last played for a divisional rival. Chenal, who spent four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, would give the Broncos a run defender who can replace Alex Singleton.

Chenal would also be a solid coverage player, even if that's not his strength, and could be utilized in the pass rush. He should complement Dre Greenlaw well.

In Chenal's case, the Broncos will have to go higher than with Allgeier and Okonkwo, but they can probably get the Chiefs' linebacker for between $10M and $12M per year on a four-year deal.

The Takeaway

There are other options the Broncos can consider, but the one thing they should do is look for as much value as possible, rather than paying prices at the top of the market.

The three players I've mentioned should come at more reasonable prices than others who are either leading the free-agent class or are bigger names, but should still give the Broncos what they need.

From there, the Broncos will still need to draft a tight end and linebacker who will likely be expected to start by 2027, along with looking at running back depth in the draft or adding a cheap veteran after the draft.

But first, we'll await the start of 2026 NFL free agency, with the so-called legal tampering period starting on Monday, March 9.