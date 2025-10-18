Broncos Get Good News on Giants' Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Tilt
The Denver Broncos are gearing up to face a New York team for the second straight week. The resurgent New York Giants are in town, riding high on an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Broncos vanquished the week prior.
The Broncos stand at 4-2, with the Giants at 2-4. However, since rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took the reins from Russell Wilson, the Giants are 2-1.
The Broncos will be celebrating Alumni Week, inducting Demaryius Thomas into the Ring of Fame, and honoring the Super Bowl 50 team. Thomas, obviously, was one of the lynchpins of Super Bowl 50.
Both teams are banged up, but the Giants are definitely suffering more from the vagaries of the injury bug seven weeks into the season. With both teams' final injury reports out, let's take a look.
Broncos Injury Report
Out
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Shoulder)
Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw | LB (Quad)
Full Go
- Jonathon Cooper | OLB (Quad)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB (Wrist)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Thumb)
Analysis
Elliss will miss his second straight game, but the big news here is the progress of Greenlaw, who went form limited on Wednesday and Thursday to a full participant in Friday's practice. Greenlaw, who's yet to make his Broncos debut since signing a three-year deal back in March, is officially questionable for Sunday's action.
However, reports broke on Friday that the Broncos have released quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a player beloved by head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos had to create a spot on the 53-man roster to make room for Greenlaw coming off injured reserve.
The Broncos have yet to announce that Greenlaw has been activated, but it's expected to happen on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ehlinger will likely land back with the Broncos on the practice squad, if another team doesn't scoop him up.
All signs point to Greenlaw finally suiting up. Now, how much he plays remains to be seen. The Broncos could look to keep him on a snap count, rotating in with Justin Strnad and/or Singleton.
At the same time, the Broncos guaranteed Greenlaw $11.5 million, and after multiple injury setbacks, they're likely very keen on beginning to get a return on that investment. Still, I'll be surprised if Greenlaw plays a full game after missing almost all of training camp, all of the preseason, and the first six games.
Giants
Out
- Swayze Bozeman | LB (Ankle)
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles | LB (Hamstring)
- John Michael Schmitz | OL (Concussion)
Doubtful
- Chauncey Golston | DL (Neck)
- Darius Slayton | WR (Hamstring)
Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje | LB (Pec)
- Abdul Carter | LB (Hamstring)
Full Go
- Deonte Banks | DB (NIR-Personal)
- Paulson Adebo | DB (Shoulder)
- Dane Belton | DB (Neck)
- D.J. Davidson | DL (Knee)
- Jermaine Eluemunor | OL (Shoulder/Back)
- Jalin Hyatt | WR (Ankle)
- Roy Robertson-Harris | DL (Knee)
Analysis
The Giants are banged up, but the key players to watch here are Slayton and Carter. The Giants lost Malik Nabers for the season, and now they don't have a star receiver, but Slayton might be the closest thing they have. It's not looking good for Slayton.
Carter is a first-round pick, and while he's not been able to unseat either of the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, he's a very talented edge rusher who helps the Giants as a depth option. He has a huge future, but he might not end up having a big impact in this game.
The Giants are the walking wounded right now. Time will tell how well New York navigates the litany of injuries they're dealing with this week with the Broncos on the docket.
