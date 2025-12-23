Sean Payton Provides Critical News on Broncos WR Pat Bryant

Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant was discharged from a local hospital after being treated for a violent collision — and subsequent concussion — that occurred during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The news came directly via head coach Sean Payton.

“No, I didn’t see him last night. He was checked out last night fortunately, he and his mother," Payton told reporters Monday. "I will see him this morning.”

Man, #Broncos WR Pat Bryant just took a MAJOR hit: pic.twitter.com/rECewRHnqW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2025

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In the waning moments of the game, with the starters questionably remaining on the field, Bryant went up for a pass from quarterback Bo Nix and was hit mid-air by a Jaguars defender. The collision resulted in his neck scarily snapping back upon hitting the ground.

Bryant was immobilized and taken off on a stretcher out of an abundance of caution.

“You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it," Nix said in his postgame press conference. "You can say it’s part of the game, but you just never want to see it and you really pray he [Bryant] is OK, he can be back out there as soon as he can. But yes, it’s just one of those things that you wish you could avoid. That was a tough situation.”

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Bryant Listed on Injury Report

The Broncos released their first injury report for Week 17, a Christmas night clash against the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Bryant was listed among three other "DNPs," including tight end Nate Adkins (knee), inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder).

The injury report was an estimation as Denver did not actually practice Monday; cornerback Riley Moss (ankle), left guard Ben Powers (biceps), and inside linebackers Karene Reid (hamstring) and Justin Strnad (foot) were "full participants."

Monday's #DENvsKC injury report:



Note: We did not practice today, so this report is an estimation.



📰 » https://t.co/FLReMR0n6a pic.twitter.com/gZ9Y2K0nBV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2025

Greenlaw, Adkins, and Bryant appear in legitimate danger of missing Thursday's divisional contest. The latter will also have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol prior to suiting up again this season.

“We’ve been able to week-by-week get on to the next opponent, and that same thing has to exist obviously coming off a loss," Payton said Monday. "This is a confident team. And I would say this, there wasn’t a guy in the locker room yesterday—I don’t know, you guys probably spent more time with them—that felt like we didn’t get beat. This wasn’t an officiating… We got beat, and Jacksonville was the better team yesterday. I think our players know that.”