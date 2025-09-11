Broncos Get Good News on TE Evan Engram's Calf Injury
In Evan Engram's debut with the Denver Broncos, he only caught three passes for 21 yards before exiting with a second-half calf injury. Oddly, Lucas Krull, not Engram, started the game at tight end.
It would have made sense schematically if, say, Adam Trautman had started the season-opener, as he has solid blocking ability, but Krull has none. Curious though Krull's start may be, the eyes of Broncos Country have been on the practice report this week to see what's going on with Engram's calf.
On Wednesday, Engram was limited in practice. However, he was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice session, as was defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who was a DNP on Wednesday.
Getting Healthier at TE
Fellow tight end Nate Adkins finally participating, even on a limited basis, is a great development, too. Adkins suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him out of the remainder of the summer, but the Broncos opted not to place him on injured reserve.
As the Broncos' best blocking tight end, Adkins can also fill the fullback role, which has been held down by Adam Prentice since Michael Burton was placed on season-ending IR. Adkins has experience in Sean Payton's scheme and some established chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, catching 14 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Meanwhile, linebacker Dre Greenlaw is still a non-participant in practice. Payton continues to hint that Greenlaw is moving in the right direction and will make his Broncos debut "sooner than later," but fans are justifiably anxious about this situation.
Fellow linebacker Alex Singleton remains on the injury report with a thumb. Per The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel, Singleton suffered another fracture in the same thumb he injured early in training camp vs. the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. He's remained a full participant in practice, but he'll be wearing a cast for a bit.
Engram's Outlook
As for Engram, it'll be interesting to see how involved he is in the Broncos' Week 2 road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He garnered 26 of the Broncos' 77 total offensive snaps (34%) before he injured his calf last week.
Like Greenlaw, that was the only concern with the Broncos signing Engram to the two-year, $23 million contract this past spring: health and availability. He missed eight games due to injury with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, which came hot on the heels of his impressive Pro Bowl campaign the year prior, when he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
The Broncos' offense is striving to be more run-centric, and based on what we saw from Engram in Week 1, it's hard to predict exactly what his role will be moving forward. But it's a good sign that he's fully practicing again, and that Adkins is back on the field in some capacity.
Meanwhile, the Colts' first-team pass rusher Laiatu Latu was limited in Wednesday's practice and downgraded on Thursday with a hamstring. Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and Charvarius Ward (concussion) were alDNPs on Thursday.