Broncos Have 'Mutual Interest' in Ex-Vikings HC, per Insider

Sean Payton could be putting the finishing touches on his 2026 coaching staff after the Denver Broncos hired Kyle Kempt as an offensive assistant.

There could be at least one more hire coming, though. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Monday night that the Broncos have been talking with former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer about a senior defensive assistant role, though no hire is imminent.

"Per source, Broncos visited last week with veteran coach Mike Zimmer about a senior coaching position. Nothing imminent but there is mutual interest. Zimmer has been a football coach since 1979 and started his NFL career in 1994," Klis posted on X .

Zimmer's Resume

Jan 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Zimmer, 69, spent last season out of coaching, but his last NFL job was as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2024. He's best known for his eight-year stint as the Vikings head coach, but before that, he served as Marvin Lewis's defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-13.

Zimmer is viewed as one of the NFL's best defensive minds. He's coordinated and coached some great units over the years.

Zimmer and Payton crossed paths as Cowboys assistants from 2003-05. It was Payton's last job as an assistant in the NFL before getting his first head-coaching gig with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

Zimmer would have to wait a few more years for his shot at the head-coaching chair, but it finally came in 2014. He had some ups and downs as a head coach, but it's not easy to keep a job for nearly a decade.

For most of Zimmer's time as Vikings head coach, Broncos GM George Paton served in Minnesota's front office as a top football executive. That could be another tie linking Zimmer to the Mile High City.

How Zimmer Would Fit

The Broncos fielded one of the NFL's best defenses in back-to-back seasons, leading the league in sacks over that span. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has done an excellent job, and he'll be returning in 2026 after all the head-coaching vacancies dried up.

The Broncos lost their defensive-coordinator-in-waiting when Jim Leonhard was hired by the Buffalo Bills last month. Zimmer is getting up there in age, but if he's hired as a senior assistant, it makes me wonder whether he'll be the fail-safe in the event that Joseph finally gets a second bite at the head-coaching apple following the 2026 season.

Then again, Zimmer will be 70 years old by then. But if he still wants to coach, he'd probably rather be the top defensive guy than an assistant, in a perfect world.

As head coach of the Vikings, Zimmer went 72–56–1 and won two playoff games. He'd bring a wealth of experience to the table for the Broncos, so we'll be monitoring this situation as it develops.