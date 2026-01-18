Costly Bills Win Leaves Broncos Monitoring Injuries Beyond Bo Nix

It was a challenging, physical game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Not only did it go to overtime, but the Broncos exited their hard-fought 33-30 win in banged-up condition.

Aside from the tectonic Bo Nix injury (done for the season with a broken ankle), Denver suffered several other concerning injuries during the game that could affect next week's AFC Championship Game.

Against the Bills, the Broncos' wide receiver corps took an immediate hit. Pat Bryant was ruled out quickly with a concussion, and Troy Franklin barely played with a hamstring injury, leaving Denver with just three wideouts for most of the game.

Both injuries typically cost a player at least one additional game, which means the Broncos could be making some moves to add wide receivers, even if they're signing from the practice squad. I wouldn’t rule out injured reserve for both, as concussions and hamstrings are tricky, and depending on the severity, it could be multiple weeks.

Center Alex Forsyth and safety P.J. Locke also got hurt, and their status is something to keep an eye on over the next week. Both players are starting due to injuries to Luke Wattenberg and Brandon Jones, respectively, and if they aren’t good to go, Denver will be down to its third-string players at both spots.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

PS2 & Mims Banged Up, But Returned In-Game

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wideout Marvin Mims Jr. also got banged up, but they returned to the game and closed it out. That's a positive sign for both, and both came up big later in the game, especially Mims, to help give the Broncos a win. Surtain missed a few reps, and after he got hurt, the Bills successfully attacked Kris Abrams-Draine.

Sam Mustipher has played well in his limited reps, but he was a practice squad player for most of the season for a reason. At safety, Devon Key has also played exceptionally well on defense in his limited reps and is an All-Pro special teams player, so there is reason to be hopeful if he has to start next week.

Denver entered the game extremely healthy, with everyone on the active roster good to go, no injury designations. The only players with injury designations were tight end Lucas Krull and linebacker Drew Sanders, both of whom are still on injured reserve, but had their 21-day practice window opened last week.

The coming days will be crucial medically for the Broncos, especially with Bryant and Franklin. Denver has struggled to find receiver consistency all season, aside from Courtland Sutton, whose penchant for drops is becoming problematic. Not having Bryant even hurt in the Bills game as Lil’Jordan Humphrey dropped a touchdown pass that likely would’ve been to Bryant if he wasn’t concussed.

Denver is one away from another Super Bowl appearance, and has to turn to a backup quarterback to help get them there in Jarrett Stidham . Sean Payton is looking to become the first head coach to win the Super Bowl with two different teams, but these injuries are coming at the worst time.

The Broncos have a week to rest up and get going, but it seems doubtful they will get everyone who got hurt in this game back next week for the AFC Championship Game. Not only do the Broncos have Krull and Sanders working back from IR, but Wattenberg and running back J.K. Dobbins are also eligible to come back.

This is the first time Wattenberg will be eligible to return, and we should get more details there this week. Unfortunately, Payton gave sour news on Brandon Jones last week, saying he would be unlikely to return this season, even if the Broncos made the Super Bowl.

Denver ground out the win, but it took a massive toll. Hopefully, the magic of this season can help the Broncos overcome yet another major obstacle to reach the Super Bowl.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Playoff Coverage