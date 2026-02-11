Broncos Safety Announces Why He Underwent Offseason Surgery

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner has gone under the knife for an offseason surgery. Skinner announced on his Instagram story that he played the 2025 season with a torn labrum and posted a pre-procedure picture of himself with a caption.

"Whole season w[ith] my labrum tore all around. Just wait till we playin w[ith] no pain," Skinner wrote.

He closed with a parting message: "To win again."

Breaking: JL Skinner had surgery to repair his labrum, he announced on his IG.

Skinner's Resume

Skinner is coming off his third NFL season. A 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Boise State, he has served primarily as a backup safety and core special-teamer.

Over the past two seasons, Skinner has come on strong in the third phase. He's become one of the Broncos' most reliable special teams players, and even blocked a punt (with his head) in 2025.

In each of the past two seasons, Skinner has recovered a fumble. Last year, though, he posted a career-high 12 tackles, almost all of which were on special teams.

Skinner only played 34 defensive snaps last season, but he made a big play in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, helping to break up a pass in the closing minutes to preserve the upset victory.

Skinner has been excellent on the Broncos' coverage units, though he was eclipsed by first-team All-Pro Devon Key last season, who broke franchise records for special-teams tackles (26). Key also happens to be a backup safety, but he saw more time on defense last season than Skinner.

Safety Decisions Coming

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) celebrates with safety Devon Key (26) after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos will soon have some decisions to make at safety. P.J. Locke, who served as the Broncos' No. 3 safety and played very well in relief of injured starter Brandon Jones in the playoffs, is set to be an unrestricted free agent .

Jones enters a contract year coming off an injury, while Key will be an exclusive rights free agent. The Broncos will tender Key, keeping the All-Pro locked in for at least another year.

Delarrin Turner-Yell is a street free agent. The Broncos have already moved on from him, also a former late-round draft pick.

Like Jones, Skinner enters the final year of his draft-pick contract in 2026. With Talanoa Hufanga reprising his role as a starter, and every indication that Jones will be back, too, it's hard to see an opportunity for Skinner to move up the safety pecking order this season.

Even if Locke departs in free agency, Key will get the first opportunity to be the No. 3 safety. That player sees the field quite a lot, even without injury, due to various big nickel sub-packages.

Skinner has developed into a formidable special teams player, but in order to garner a second contract from the Broncos, he'll need to prove that he can bring more to the table. Here's to hoping he gets the chance to do that in 2026.