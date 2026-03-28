Broncos' Latest Pre-Draft Visit Fuels Questions About WR Room

Despite acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade , wide receiver is still on the brain for the Denver Broncos. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Broncos held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron.

Per source, Baylor WR/Ret Josh Cameron had Zoom meeting with #Broncos OC Davis Webb last week. Cameron led Baylor with 69 catches, 872 yds, 9 TDs in 12 gms last year.

Cameron's Baylor OC, Jake Spavital, was Webb's OC at Cal in 2016 when Webb threw for 4,295 yds, 37 TDs. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 26, 2026

Background

Cameron is an intriguing later-round option, especially because he brings returner value to the table. Currently projected as a fifth-round pick, he's a former running back who converted to wide receiver, and he looks it. Don't let that fool you, though.

As Denver Broncos On SI 's Erick Trickel wrote , Cameron has a great build, standing at nearly 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds. An excellent back-shoulder receiver, Cameron is a smooth athlete who plays "tough and physical," per Trickel, and has elite ball-tracking ability.

Cameron will need to work on his route running, but he brings an intriguing skill set to the table. He didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine or do any of the on-field drills, but he still ranked as the 13th-best receiver in the overall athleticism metric.

Over his final two years at Baylor, Cameron caught 121 passes for 1,626 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has plenty of experience as a punt returner, too, averaging 14 yards per return in college.

How He Might Fit

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) during warmups before the game against the Samford Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

First and foremost, beyond his on-field production, Cameron was a senior last year and a team captain, two resume items the Broncos have prioritized greatly since GM George Paton and Sean Payton began making draft picks.

Cameron projects as an X-receiver in the NFL. Even as a rookie, he could contribute as a red-zone target for Bo Nix. That's where Cameron truly excels, especially with his dominance at the catch point and that back-shoulder pizzazz.

However, the Broncos already have three X-receivers, in Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Don't write Humphrey off, either. He's still the Broncos' best blocking receiver, which is important on the perimeter, especially when the offense's tight ends are the greatest in that department.

Cameron is an intriguing player, but looking at the Broncos' depth chart, it's hard to see room for him. The only caveat comes down to Marvin Mims Jr. and how the Broncos view his post-2026 future.

Mims is the Broncos' primary returner, and he's entering a contract year. If the Broncos don't plan to re-sign him, then drafting a receiver like Cameron would make some sense because of his returning chops.

Cameron and Mims are two different receivers, but every team needs a dynamic returner. However, unless the Broncos plan to trade one of their young wideouts — Mims, Bryant, or Franklin — Cameron doesn't make a ton of sense, although he's definitely a draftable receiver.

The Takeaway

Cameron has NFL traits, but he'll take time to develop. Again, that could fit in with the Broncos if they decide not to retain Mims beyond 2026.

However, Mims has been a core contributor since arriving as the first draft pick of the Payton era, and he's a decorated returner, with two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in three seasons. I doubt he's going anywhere post-2026.