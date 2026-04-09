Broncos’ Key Needs Ranked Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Entering the offseason, we ranked the Denver Broncos' roster needs by order of priority . With the free-agent waves in the rear-view, all that remains of the offseason roster-building period is the NFL draft.

The Broncos were active during free agency, but nearly 90% of their moves were re-signing their own players. Denver only made two outside moves — the Jaylen Waddle trade and the signing of safet Tycen Anderson.

Because of the team's decision to retain so many of its own players, Denver is set up with a balanced roster with zero immediate needs entering the draft. That gives GM George Paton the freedom to stay disciplined to his draft board without feeling the compulsion to draft to a roster weakness.

With all that being said, let's rank the Broncos' draft needs from least- to most-pressing.

9. Cornerback

Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos are deep at cornerback. However, Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are entering a contract year, so the Broncos may want to preempt the potential loss of one (or both) by drafting to the position this year.

8. Backup Quarterback

Sam Ehlinger and Jarrett Stidham. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This barely qualifies as a need, given that the Broncos have two veteran quarterbacks not named Bo Nix under contract for 2026. Both Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger will be playing on expiring contracts, though, so it would behoove the Broncos to start considering a developmental option in the draft or the college free-agent ranks.

7. O-Line Depth

Garett Bolles blocks Milton Williams. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' starting five is set to return in 2026. The Broncos also brought back Alex Palczewski, reworked Matt Peart's contract, and have Nick Gargiulo returning from injury.

The only thing that could bump this need up in the draft is Paton's worry about the Broncos' offensive tackles — Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey — aging at the same time. Both are on the wrong side of 30, though they're still playing at a high level.

6. Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Waddle trade reshaped the Broncos' wide receiver depth chart and bolstered the position. If the right prospect is there for the taking, I wouldn't expect Paton to pass on him just because he traded for Waddle, but this is no longer a pressing need.

The Broncos got their explosive wideout to pair with Courtland Sutton, and Waddle pushes three recent draft picks down the depth chart one spot. The Broncos now have a log-jam at the position.

5. Safety

Brandon Jones. | Kevin Langley / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

P.J. Locke walked out the door in free agency, so the Broncos signed Anderson. Devon Key will get the first bite at the apple to replace Locke as the No. 3 safety behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

With Jones entering a contract year, though, the Broncos would be wise to bring in an option via the draft with an eye on potentially replacing the veteran in 2027.

4. D-Line Depth

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) and defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) at the line of scrimmage. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's not a desperate need, but John Franklin-Myers's departure created a vacuum that I'm not sure the Broncos are confident Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones can fully fill. It would be a surprise if the Broncos emerged from the 2026 draft without adding to the defensive line depth.

3. Running Back

J.K. Dobbins. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins to a two-year deal, giving him a 4x raise along the way. He and RJ Harvey once again project as the team's top two running backs, but the Broncos need an insurance policy.

That piece can only come through the draft at this point, as the free-agent market has dried up. The Broncos are confident they can keep Dobbins healthy, but they can't count on it. They need to draft a running back who could step in on first and second down in the event of another unfortunate Dobbins injury, which would keep Harvey where he thrives as that third-down/red-zone weapon.

2. Tight End

Lucas Krull and Adam Trautman. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Broncos have signaled a desire to completely run it back at tight end, re-signing Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins. With Evan Engram returning for the final year of his contract, as it stands now, the depth chart is unchanged from 2025.

Yet, the Broncos' tight end position was among the NFL's worst last season. Despite the gaslighting Sean Payton has done in the press, I can't believe the Broncos don't see the room for improvement here. Tight end has to be one of the draft priorities, especially one with some blocking upside out of the gates.

1. Inside Linebacker

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad back, the only reason linebacker becomes the top need is that the Broncos also released Dre Greenlaw . The Broncos needed three competent linebackers last year to weather the attrition of the 17-game season and the playoffs, and right now, the room has just two.

This draft has some solid inside linebacker talent, and the Broncos would be wise to use one of their first three picks (No. 62, 108, 111) on the position. Singleton and Strnad know Vance Joseph's system, but they'll both be on the wrong side of 30 by the time the season starts.