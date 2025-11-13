3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chiefs
For most teams, the second half of November marks the beginning of a late push for teams hoping to punch their postseason ticket, as Wildcard weekend occurs on January 10.
For the 8-2 Denver Broncos, Week 11’s divisional matchup against the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs will simulate a playoff environment against the team that has dominated the AFC West for the last nine seasons.
Sean Payton and Bo Nix’s crew enjoyed a mini-bye after earning a horrifically boring 10-7 win against the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The less-than-flattering victory extended the Broncos' seven-game win streak and kept them undefeated at home this season.
Denver also remains in first place in the division, with the 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers still just one game behind.
Kansas City is coming off an actual bye and lost its last game to the 6-3 Buffalo Bills in Week 9. The Chiefs are 1-3 in road games this season and hope to use these remaining eight games to dig themselves out of their 0-2 start.
This’ll be the first of two matches played between both teams, as the Broncos aim to earn their second straight divisional victory right before they hit their Week 12 bye.
Can the Broncos prove that Thursday night’s dicey win was just a fluke and that they’re serious contenders? Or will the Chiefs make Denver cry uncle en route to a 10th straight divisional crown?
Let’s examine three keys to a Broncos statement victory against the Chiefs this Sunday.
Forbid the Blitz: Unleash Denver’s Four Horsemen on Mahomes
Whenever opponents game-plan for a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP, the famous question arises: to blitz or not to blitz?
But that’s not the case for Denver’s defense this time around, as the Broncos plan to continue their staggering league-high 46 sacks in just 10 games. Vance Joseph’s third-ranked defense surrenders 270.7 yards per game and has found ways to bail its team out of unfortunate situations.
On TNF against the Raiders, Denver beat down and punished Geno Smith with six sacks and a multitude of quarterback hits and pressures. Conversely, the Chiefs have allowed Mahomes to get sacked 17 times this season, with approximately 77 total pressures on the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
Despite boasting Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith at the center and right guard positions, respectively, Andy Reid’s inexperienced offensive line is vulnerable to the pass rush, with rookie left tackle Josh Simmons and the second-year left guard Kingsley Suamataia.
Broncos rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have combined for a whopping 17 sacks on their own, proving to be the most vicious pass rush duo the league has to offer.
However, the Broncos' defensive linemen tend to be overlooked, as defensive ends Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones have combined for 11.5 sacks of their own, furthering the fact that the Broncos don’t need to blitz to bring the quarterback down.
Something tells me that Denver’s defensive physicality from its fearsome four will all but ensure that it’s not going to be business as usual for the Chiefs' fifth-ranked passing attack.
Nix Must Operate from Under Center
You can’t call it an overreaction if happy feet, unsteady and off-platform throws, poor decision-making, or general anxiety continue to plague Nix entering Week 11.
While I’m just as frustrated as fans are with Denver’s 18th-ranked passing offense, clamoring for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to replace Nix is a severe and silly overreaction. Payton’s not going to bail on his second-year hand-picked signal-caller just because folks are displeased with his bipolar offense on a team that hasn’t lost since Week 3 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Besides, the team captain has thrown for 2,126 yards and 18 touchdowns, with three interceptions, and has rushed for 205 yards and three additional scores.
Instead, Payton must simply put his athletic and mobile quarterback under center. Next Gen Stats reveal that Denver’s offense ranks ninth in shotgun formations on passing plays compared to being 24th under center. That explains, in part, the predictable screens, the dink-and-dunk passes, and the trick plays that haven't worked.
Although you wouldn’t think it, Payton’s ninth-ranked rushing attack averages 128.6 yards per game with a 4.8 yards-per-carry average. This time around, though, the Broncos are tasked to run the ball with rookie running back RJ Harvey, who’s poised to assume the starting mantle in the wake of J.K. Dobbins’ recent foot injury.
By utilizing ‘Quadzilla’ in the run game with Nix under center, Denver’s offense can earn first downs, control the clock, and feature a play-action passing attack that is predicated on defenders selling out to stop the run.
Nix has been sacked only 10 times this season, yet he appears very rushed and eager to throw before his receivers can separate and release. By operating under center, a quick three-step drop should give slot receivers, running backs, and tight ends enough time to get open on short-to-medium routes across the field.
We already know that Payton and Nix understand the Xs and Os of game-planning and are as competitive as they come. Going against the Chiefs' sixth-best defense, Denver’s offensive duo needs to outplay them, instead of trying to outsmart them.
Avoid Sinful Penalties & Chiefs' Favoritism Angle
It’s no secret that the Chiefs are the NFL’s beloved media darling, led by Mahomes, and the famous duo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. For years now, Kansas City has seemingly reaped the benefits of friendly flags while avoiding worst-case scenarios both on and off the field, further fueling conspiracy theories.
While I don't subscribe to the ladder, it’s much more probable that Mahomes will draw a roughing the passer penalty when smacked around by Denver’s defense than Nix will.
The Broncos won’t be doing themselves any favors if they can’t stop the self-inflicted penalties that have made them among the worst in the league. The Broncos finished with 11 penalties for 78 yards in that bizarre primetime showing vs. the Raiders in a game where both teams earned more flags than first downs.
The avoidable mistakes for the Broncos have come in the form of delay of game (five), false start (11), offsides (nine), roughing the passer (three), and unnecessary roughness (3). Not to mention the one-game suspension that linebacker Dre Greenlaw had to serve for verbally threatening an official in the wake of the Broncos' comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 7.
As for the other penalties we can’t stand, like defensive pass interference or holding, they're much more subjective to the circumstance and manner in which the foul occurs.
Existing as a poorly disciplined football team on a seven-game win streak clearly isn’t sustainable this late into the season. The Broncos can’t ride this tiger forever, so it’d behoove them to display their best manners and professional efficiency.
Denver must combat both the Chiefs and officials within the rules, especially if there’s to be a changing of the guard in the AFC West.