Broncos Have Clear Reason to Target Chiefs S in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos were named a potential landing spot for Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, an impending unrestricted free agent, according to CBS Sports.

"Cook goes from the Chiefs to one of their AFC West rivals in this projected move," CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles wrote on Feb. 2. "Denver has two impending free agent safeties who have played significant snaps for them this season, and should they lose either one, Cook would fill in nicely."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2022 second-round pick, Cook has appeared in 62 career games (making 47 starts) for the Chiefs, notching 153 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, and three interceptions across 3,252 total snaps (2,766 on defense).

In 2025, the 26-year-old graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 4 safety among 91 qualifiers, earning strong marks for his pass coverage and run defense. Spotrac assigned him an estimated contractual value of $14.2 million annually.

Likely to have a robust market, Cook recently ranked as FOX Sports' 29th overall free agent, predicted to land with the needy Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Cook, 26, is the model for low-key under-the-radar coverage skills without splash plays," NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on Feb. 11. "He has three interceptions in four seasons in Kansas City, one sack and zero forced fumbles, but he's solid and consistent enough as a defender to be Pro Football Focus' No. 5 safety in 2025. What's tricky is the Chiefs have the least cap space of any NFL team, so they're going to have to let talented young players walk and must prioritize which, if any, they're able to extend."

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball and is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Argument for Signing Cook

The Broncos have both of their starting safeties (Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones) under contract for the 2026 campaign. But two of their primary backups, P.J. Locke and Devon Key, are currently unsigned this offseason.

Key, a first-team All-Pro selection, is an exclusive-rights free agent and assuredly will return to Denver next season. Locke, however, is an unrestricted free agent and could find a new home elsewhere in the weeks or months ahead.

Should the Broncos allow Locke to walk or (for some reason) decide to move on from Jones, Cook would be a no-brainer target — and arguable upgrade.

Argument Against Signing Cook

Cook's aforementioned price tag is likely to be cost-prohibitive for a Broncos club that enters the offseason with roughly $26 million in available salary cap space and more important needs to fill elsewhere, such as wide receiver, running back, and inside linebacker.

Jones should be back alongside Hufanga in Denver's secondary, and Cook is not going to settle for a reserve role with his AFC West nemesis.