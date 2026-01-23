Broncos Legend John Elway Set to Play a Role in the AFC Title Game

The Denver Broncos will be without team captain and starting quarterback Bo Nix on Sunday in the AFC championship game. Jarrett Stidham will start, but he'll have a little John Elway juju at his back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Elway will be an honorary team captain on Sunday when the Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

"John Elway, who led the Broncos to seven AFC Championship Game victories as a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and GM, will serve as Denver’s honorary captain for Sunday’s conference championship game against the Patriots," Schefter posted on X.

John Elway, who led the Broncos to seven AFC Championship Game victories as a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and GM, will serve as Denver's honorary captain for Sunday's conference championship game against the Patriots.

Having the most iconic name in franchise history in the house and serving as an honorary captain can't hurt. And it could bring some championship vibes to the table for the Broncos.

Elway played 16 years as the Broncos' franchise quarterback. He led the team to five Super Bowl berths, winning two (back-to-back) before retiring. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Seven years after his enshrinement in Canton, Elway took over as the Broncos' vice president of football operations under late owner Pat Bowlen. That was in 2011. By 2012, Elway had also become the team's general manager, a position he would hold until 2021, when he stepped down and hired George Paton to replace him. Paton remains the team's GM.

During Elway's time as the top football executive in Denver, the Broncos won five AFC West crowns and went to the Super Bowl twice, winning one in 2015. Elway made possible that reign of success by signing Peyton Manning in 2012.

Elway's final season as the top football exec in Denver was in 2021. Following the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group, Elway stayed on one more year as a consultant before stepping away for good.

The Broncos can definitely use that Elway energy on Sunday.

The 2025 Broncos pulled off an amazing, historical feat earlier this season when the Super Bowl 50 alumni were honored at halftime and Demaryius Thomas was inducted into the Ring of Fame. That was in Week 7, when the Broncos stormed back with 33 fourth-quarter points to beat the New York Giants.

Traditionally, the Broncos thrive when alumni are a featured presence on gameday. Elway is the alum. Hall of Fame. Ring of Fame. No. 7 jersey retired in the rafters at Empower Field at Mile High.

You've got to love the symbolism. Anything to give the Broncos an edge. Bravo, Sean Payton.

Last week, Payton flew in Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib for a pre-game speech to the team. It's smart to involve the Broncos alumni who have been to the top of the mountain, none more so than Elway.

