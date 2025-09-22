3 Agonizing Takeaways from Broncos' 23-20 Loss to Chargers
For a second straight week, Denver Broncos fans were left stunned, frustrated, and worried about their favorite football team. Remember, this team had an abundance of promise, boasting of 'Super Bowl' expectations coming out of training camp.
On Sunday, the 1-2 Broncos lost their second straight road game this season to the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers 23-20. What’s even worse is that the Bolts handed Denver its latest loss via a devastating, last-minute 43-yard field goal by kicker Cameron Dicker as time expired; eerily similar to the 45-yard game-winner that sealed the victory for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2's loss.
While the Chargers sit firmly atop the AFC West as the only undefeated team, the Broncos still hover at second place in the division as the Las Vegas Raiders lost 24-41 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs continue their search for their first win on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.
Clearly, things aren’t going well in the Mile High City thus far, and I’d insist folks rethink the trajectory of this current Broncos squad, which is digging itself deeper into a losing hole.
What did we learn from Sunday's loss at SoFi Stadium? Let’s review three agonizing takeaways from Denver’s latest blunder in L.A.
Payton’s Problematic Play-Calling Stalls Broncos
The Broncos' offense continues to struggle in similar game plans on a weekly basis. Instead of utilizing the entire receiver room, second-year quarterback Bo Nix is only finding one wideout per game as his favorite target, while Denver’s run game is operated solely at the discretion of Payton through his favorite veteran player, J.K. Dobbins.
Courtland Sutton led an impressive day, with six receptions for 118 yards on eight total targets, including a 52-yard touchdown catch with just 46 seconds left in the first half. They were Denver’s first points of the day.
But that was about it from Denver’s receiving corps as Troy Franklin failed to make an impact in any capacity for Nix, finishing with just two catches for eight yards. Nix's inability to connect with Marvin Mims Jr. on deep or medium routes, even when the speedy wideout creates wide-open separation down the field, is as mystifying as it is frustrating.
Rookie running back RJ Harvey was again used sparingly in the run game, to the tune of eight carries for 33 yards. But he ended up being the Broncos' second leading receiver, hauling in a whopping three receptions for 14 yards.
Conversely, Harvey's running mate and mentor, Dobbins, had a terrific showing against his former team, logging 83 yards for a touchdown, with a 7.5 yards-per-carry average.
For whatever reason, Payton’s willingness to abandon a run game that is designed to lighten the pressure on Nix continues to result in poor clock management and a severe underutilization of resources.
It doesn’t matter that Nix went 14-for-25 for 153 passing yards and a touchdown, with zero turnovers. The Chargers offense possessed the football for 13 more minutes, almost the equivalent of an entire NFL quarter, for crying out loud.
Denver’s offense could only record nine total first downs compared to L.A.’s 29. The Broncos also managed to earn just 265 yards of total offense and went 2-for-13 on third down.
Furthermore, Payton’s undisciplined squad was plagued by 10 penalties that cost them 90 yards, leaving many to wonder what’s next for this flailing Broncos offense.
Herbert Humbles Denver’s ’Pretender’ Defense
Broncos apologists will try to convince you that Denver’s five-sack performance against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was enough to win the game, and that the offense is to blame. Perhaps there's a thread of truth to such takes, but the eye test continues to reveal a Broncos defense that gets exposed in the middle of the field at the linebacker position.
In the wake of Dre Greenlaw’s designation to injured reserve, Denver’s linebacker corps continues to be laterally challenged in pass coverage against tight ends and running backs by relying on Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, who are much more formidable against the run. To be fair, Singleton led the team with 12 total tackles, but the defensive mismatches for Denver continue to be exposed.
Against the Colts last week, rookie tight end Tyler Warren beat up Denver’s defense to the tune of four receptions for 79 yards. On Sunday in L.A., it was Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden who imposed his will on the Broncos.
The fifth-round pick was one of five Chargers receivers to record double-digit yardage, hauling in six receptions for 59 yards. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston combined for an impressive 13 catches, 154 yards, and a touchdown.
No matter how much the Broncos pressured or sacked Herbert, the Pro Bowler continued to heat up and finished the game 28-for-47 for 300 passing yards and a touchdown, with one interception.
While I suppose Denver’s run defense was average in Week 3, the Bolts' rookie running back Omarion Hampton earned his first professional touchdown. The Broncos surrendered 70 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry average to the former North Carolina star.
To be clear, there are elements of this Denver defense that can be downright intimidating, effective, and fun to watch. But for now, this unit has been humbled in consecutive losses and looks more like AFC 'pretenders' rather than contenders.
Time to Panic About the Tight Ends
Evan Engram’s availability continues to be a huge concern for a Broncos offense that missed its new tight end against the Chargers, as he was out with a back injury. Engram’s latest diagnosis is the second injury sustained after early calf issues during the first two weeks of the year.
Engram's four receptions for 33 yards isn't exactly how anyone would define the ‘Joker’ role that Payton had in mind to start the season, but the veteran coach can’t say that he didn’t know about the tight end's injury history, which has followed him throughout his nine-year career.
Fourth-year tight end Lucas Krull led Denver’s tight end room in L.A., with just one reception for nine yards, which resulted from a pass deflection by Chargers safety Derwin James. The bizarre and lucky reception would be the only positive for the Broncos' tight ends during the entire contest.
Remember, during the Broncos' loss to the Colts, tight end Adam Trautman scored a two-yard touchdown in a three-catch performance for 10 receiving yards — not Engram. Suffice it to say, Payton is not utilizing the tight end position at all.
While it’d be easy to suggest that the stubborn coach is biding his time for his fabled unicorn, Engram, to get healthy, that argument goes out the window when you realize none of Denver’s tight ends are aiding Nix in the Broncos' passing attack.
While Nix averaged 6.9 yards per passing play, opposing defenses have figured out Payton’s receiver bubble screens, running back swing routes, and designed quarterback runs as heavy preferences within Denver’s offense.
At this point, I’m not sure if trading for a viable tight end would even be worth exploring for the Broncos, unless their seasoned and stubborn play-caller implements ways to include the position in his weekly game plans.
Here’s to hoping Payton utilizes the tight end’s for more than just blocking. That didn't go so well on Sunday, either.