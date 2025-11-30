Ranking Broncos’ Final 6 Opponents: Path to the Playoffs

The Denver Broncos are in a great position coming out of their Week 12 bye. At 9-2, Sean Payton is just one victory away from his second straight double-digit-win season, and the 11th of his head-coaching career.

Immeasurable amounts of blood, sweat, and tears have gone into the Broncos' strongest start since 2015. Winners of eight straight, the 2025 Broncos have a chance to threaten Peyton Manning's 2012 squad, which won 11 straight.

Looking ahead, the remaining six-game schedule won't be easy. The Broncos have a stranglehold on the AFC West, but they must strive to keep pace with the 10-2 New England Patriots in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

With the Broncos coming off the bye, we're going to break down their remaining opponents and rank each one. Without further ado...

6. at Washington Commanders | Week 13

Arguably, the most favorable matchup on the Broncos' remaining schedule is the opponent they draw this week. The Commanders sit at 3-8 and have been decimated by the injury bug.

Without second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have lost six straight. The phenom won't play on Sunday vs. the Broncos. Instead, it'll be Marcus Mariota, whom the Broncos have always fared well against.

The Commanders would love nothing more than to play spoiler to the Broncos, so it'll be important not to overlook them.

Payton's elite record on Sunday Night Football will be put to the test, but I see the Broncos passing with flying colors , even on the road.

5. at Las Vegas Raiders | Week 14

Before anyone goes dismissing the Raiders, think back to Week 10, which wasn't long ago. The Broncos eked out an ugly win at home over the Raiders, although there were some extenuating circumstances, including the short week (Thursday Night Football), and the fact that it was a divisional game.

All bets are off in such rivalry games. The same goes for Week 14, especially because it's in Sin City. But the Raiders are circling the drain at 2-9 and might have a hard time getting their dander up for the Broncos.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 16

The Jaguars have been one of the surprise teams of 2025. At 7-4, the Jaguars are giving the 8-3 Indianapolis Colts a run for their money. New head coach Liam Coen is doing a great job.

Jacksonville has some signature wins this season, including a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (thanks, guys) and a blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers (much obliged).

Fortunately, this game will be played in Denver in front of the Mile High Faithful, but this will be a test vs. a playoff-caliber opponent.

3. Los Angeles Chargers | Week 18

The Broncos have already lost to the Chargers this season, so some might argue they should be ranked higher, especially considering that Payton has yet to beat Jim Harbaugh since he came to the AFC West. The Chargers beat the Broncos in Denver last year, but this game could be for all the divisional marbles.

The NFL drew up the season finale games well this year. Both the Broncos and Chargers are likely to be highly motivated in this one.

However, if the Broncos keep on winning, the season finale could be much more meaninful to the Chargers. It just depends on how the next five weeks play out, but Justin Herbert is always a difficult matchup, especially against Denver.

2. at Kansas City Chiefs | Week 17

This Christmas Day matchup might lose some of its anticipatory magic, if the Chiefs are unable to turn the chip around between now and then. After falling to the Broncos in Week 11, the Chiefs bounced back with a Week 12 win, only to fall to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, dropping back down to .500.

If the playoffs started this weekend, the Chiefs would be out. But there are six weeks to go, and although Kansas City still has a tough schedule remaining, including the red-hot Houston Texans next, we would be remiss to count Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes out until the final gun of the regular season has sounded.

The Broncos haven't won at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season. No matter what the Chiefs have to play for, it'll be a tough matchup for the Broncos.

1. Green Bay Packers | Week 15

The Packers stand at 8-3-1, with a pesky tie with the Cowboys keeping them from the division lead. However, Green Bay has begun to come on very strong of late, with three straight wins.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has his offense humming, with Jordan Love at the helm. The Packers also have the fifth-ranked scoring defense, so they're a complete team.

The last time the Broncos played the Packers was in Week 7 of the 2023 season, and that game came down to the wire. Denver prevailed, but it was, in fairness, a game that was played just before Love turned a corner and fully came into his own as the upper-echelon quarterback he is.

Now, if the Broncos were to lose, say, one more game, you'd want it to be against one of the two NFC teams, the Commanders or Packers, because it would have a lesser impact on the playoff arithmetic. So, if the Broncos beat the Commanders and Raiders, but fall to the Packers at home, giving them just their third loss of the season, they'd still be in command of the AFC West and in position for the No. 1 seed, in all likelihood.

