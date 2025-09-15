The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 29-28 Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos have been handed their first loss of the season, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 29-28 on a last-minute field goal. The script was flipped from last week, seeing the defense struggle mightily against a Daniel Jones-led Colts offense, while the Broncos’ offense put up 28 points.
There are several takeaways from the Broncos’ first loss, most of which are negative, so let’s start with a positive in a connection we’ve been waiting to see since this Oregon duo was drafted together last year.
The Good: Nix-to-Franklin Connection
The shining silver lining from the loss to the Colts is that the two former Oregon Ducks, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin, have finally found their connection in the NFL. Nix completed eight passes to Franklin for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Franklin was the Broncos' leading receiver this week. The Broncos needed a receiving option to step up and make this offense much more dynamic, and through two games, he has emerged as a playmaker that this offense can depend upon.
Again, a silver lining.
The Bad: Courtland Sutton a Non-Factor
Sutton is supposed to be Denver’s most reliable receiver, but he only had one catch on four targets for a measly six yards. That’s an embarrassing stat line, considering the Colts were without two of their first-team cornerbacks (Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones), and that Sutton was blanketed by a 32-year-old Xavien Howard, who was out of football for an entire year.
Nix's single interception of the day was thrown with Sutton as the target. It sadly sailed over the intended target's head, as Nix didn't have room to step into his throw, due to Colts pressure.
If Sutton can’t be an impact player for the Broncos, this offense might be in grave danger.
The Ugly: Defensive Nosedive
Only one week after the Broncos' dominant performance, in which they surrendered only 12 points and zero touchdowns, the defense gave up 29 points and two touchdowns to Daniel Jones and the Colts. Jones, the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, sliced and diced the Broncos’ secondary for 316 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another, looking far from the bust he was for the New York Giants.
Broncos defensive mavens Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and D.J. Jones had uncharacteristically forgettable games, resulting in major blunders defending the run and blown coverages against the pass. Most shocking is that Denver only managed to take down Jones once the entire game, after racking up six sacks the week prior.
The Broncos’ defense was supposed to be a stabilizing force for this team and the tip of the spear, but it fell woefully short of making any impact, except a negative one.
Luckily for the Broncos, it’s only Week 2, leaving them plenty of time to learn from this heartbreaking loss and get back on track. If there was any time to get a kick in the rear, it’s early on, and the Broncos got exactly that.