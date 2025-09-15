3 Frustrating Takeaways from Broncos' 29-28 Loss to Colts
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton won his first home-opener last week, his first since coming to the Mile High City back in 2023. That made Denver the early favorites for Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
But instead of boasting back-to-back victories, the now 1-1 Broncos were beaten by the 2-0 Colts 29-28, furthering the fact that Payton has not won a road-opener since 2018. Any loss stings, especially the very first one of the season, but what makes Sunday’s defeat especially gut-wrenching was the fact that the game ended on a walk-off 45-yard field goal made by Colts' kicker Spencer Shrader.
Just one play prior, Shrader missed a 60-yard field goal attempt that would’ve resulted in the Broncos winning the game. After Shrader’s missed 60-yard attempt, the clock hit zero, and players began to celebrate on Denver’s sideline.
Then we all realized that Broncos' rush linebacker Dondrea Tillman was called for a leverage penalty against the Colts' long snapper, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that set up Indy for an easy kick redo to seal the comeback victory.
While it would be easy to blame the NFL officials, who were abysmal for both teams for the duration of the game, the Broncos have to put that onus on themselves. Payton and company are forced to dine on copious amounts of humble pie on Sunday night.
Because nobody will feel sorry for them, let's rip this band-aid off and review three infuriating takeaways from the Broncos' first loss of the season.
Nix Improved but Growing Pains Persist
After turning the football over three times in Week 1 and leading a frustratingly ineffective offense, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix came into this game against the Colts with a chip on his shoulder.
On Denver’s first possession, Nix led a six-play, 64-yard scoring drive that resulted in a fast touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr., followed by two more scoring passes, all before the first half concluded. Improvement noted.
By halftime, the Broncos led the Colts 21-20 with a dominant performance from Nix that resulted in a 78% completion rate with 119 passing yards and a trio of passing touchdowns. He operated an offense that looked improved in its organization within the huddle, getting the play out with limited pre-snap and holding penalties.
Even the run game looked healthier with Payton utilizing J.K. Dobbins early on his play sheet as the veteran running back recorded a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter of action, in what would turn out to be the team’s last offensive score in the game. That makes it two consecutive touchdowns in the last two games for Dobbins, who finished the day with 76 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per tote.
Instead of continuing to earn big chunks on the ground with Dobbins, the Broncos' offense got pass-happy again, resulting in Nix throwing an interception in the fourth quarter. The untimely turnover halted all of the Broncos’ momentum, as they would later come up short on a missed 42-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz that could’ve locked up the win for Denver.
For fantasy football players, Nix had a great day, completing 22-of-30 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He even logged three runs on the ground for 20 yards to boot.
But the fact of the matter is, Nix’s lone turnover, compounded by sporadic play-calling and an offense that’s not yet mature enough to overcome some of these mistakes, resulted in a heartbreaking one-point loss to an overlooked opponent.
Not-So-Elite Broncos D Embarrassed by Daniel Jones & Co.
Coming into Sunday’s road game, the Broncos boasted a league-high six sacks after harassing Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward in Week 1. Six different players recorded a sack in the season-opener, signaling that a barrage of blitzes and quarterback hits would be in store for Jones in Indy.
Instead, Vance Joseph’s unit will have to answer to Payton for logging just one sack (by linebacker Justin Strnad on a blitz) the entire game. Edge rushers Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss were shut out when it came to pressuring or influencing Jones in any way, who went 23-for-34 with 316 passing yards and a touchdown.
The new Colts quarterback found seven separate teammates in a passing game that boasted four players with over 50 yards receiving, led by rookie tight end Tyler Warren's four catches for 79 yards. The Broncos' secondary was largely out of position and frustrated by the aggressive nature of an Indy receiving corps that was not intimidated by Denver’s defensive credentials at all, though it didn't help that cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered a foot injury that temporarily sidelined him in the second quarter.
Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor ran wild on the Broncos all day, averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 165 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 50 yards and a receiving score.
By the time it was said and done, this Colts offense that was dismissed by most people prior to the game (including me), posted 473 yards of total offense on a Broncos defense that surrendered 7.1 yards per play. Indianapolis also dominated the time of possession by nearly five minutes, proving to the NFL that it’s possible to not only beat, but manhandle and embarrass this heretofore ‘elite’ defense.
While it’s only Week 2, time will tell whether other teams zero in on the Broncos’ defensive vulnerabilities that the Colts were able to expose, or if Joseph can make some fast and necessary adjustments to get the unit back to the meanest version of itself.
Troy Franklin Isn't Enough
It may have taken some time, but we’re finally realizing why Nix wanted his old college teammate and roommate from Oregon to be drafted alongside him in Denver.
Against the Colts, Franklin had a career game in what can only be recognized as a breakout moment, as the second-year wideout led the team with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Broncos Country bore witness to the synergy between Nix and Franklin during off-script and impromptu scrambles that resulted in impact first downs, huge chunk yards, and roaring momentum for Payton’s offense.
Franklin’s improved route-running and understanding of Payton’s playbook resulted in the former Oregon Duck making plays in space and creating opportunities on both the perimeter and middle of the field. Franklin was even sprinkled into the run game on a sweep.
But game-planning to attack a defense with just one receiver has proven to be short-sighted and even irresponsible. Last week, it was Courtland Sutton who was force-fed as the leading receiver with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, but against the Colts, he was only targeted four times, catching one pass for six yards.
The Broncos 'second leading receiver on Sunday was Mims, who caught the game’s opening touchdown on a beautiful 23-yard pass in the first quarter, but finished the game with just two catches for 24 yards. Tight end Adam Trautman was also on the books for three receptions for 10 yards, including a two-yard touchdown reception from Nix in the second quarter.
This team has the offensive players and talent to score points, but the exclusivity of Payton’s preference for certain playmakers and determining when they get the ball appears to be a problem.