Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Gets Real About The Chiefs
Monday's news that Denver Broncos team captain and starting linebacker Alex Singleton has been diagnosed with testicular cancer came as a shock. And it could be a substantial blow.
After all, Singleton was just beginning to get back to his old self after recovering from the torn ACL that cost him most of the 2024 season, not to mention his fractured thumb. The Broncos will be no doubt rallying to his cause.
Singleton's teammates have always held him in high regard, and All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto said on Monday that everyone is pulling for him moving forward.
"Just being able to fight what he's been fighting through and still be in there for us. It's no, you know, there's no question why he's the captain for our team," Bonitto said via DNVR's Zac Stevens. "And it's obviously a big motivation for everybody else because, just seeing whatever he has been able to go through with the adversity. It's no surprise, we've been going through adversity all year, but just the things he's been going through, it just means a little more."
Bonitto Focused on Vanquishing the Chiefs
With the Broncos' schedule marching ever onward, focusing on the omnipresent threat that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs present will require a clarity of focus this week, but Bonitto has clearly got the message.
"I said it the other day on Thursday night. I mean, this division has been run by the Chiefs for so many years now," Bonitto said via Stevens. "So, if we're gonna want to be that team to win a division and reach the goals that we said we want, we're going to have to go through them and beat them. So, we're excited for the opportunity."
The Chiefs' nearly decade-long divisional dominance has been due to their stingy unwillingness to relinquish any ground to their rivals, including the Broncos. It's a core trait that Mahomes exemplifies, but that also puts a giant target on his back for Bonitto and his fellow Broncos pass rushers to aim for.
Even so, Bonitto would be wise to be on high alert during the buildup to the heavyweight showdown between the 8-2 Broncos and the 5-4 Chiefs this coming Sunday. Halting a potential Chiefs resurgence this season would create some separation for the Broncos in their quest to finally dethrone them in the AFC West.
Stiff-Arming Kansas City
Bonitto knows Mahomes and company have been trending up of late. Nevertheless, as Bonitto sets his sights on hitting the double-digit sack mark for the second straight season, he's determined to land the punches necessary to keep his team ahead on the scoreboard.
"I know, it's gonna be a really important game for, I would say, both teams honestly," Bonitto said via Stevens. "We're trying to keep our lead in the division, and they're trying to keep stacking wins to get up there. So, it's going to be a big game for both teams, and I know we're going to have a good little game plan, and be really excited for them actually."
The Chiefs will surely be confident that their defense can get one over the spluttering Broncos offense. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has been in a bit of a slump, with accuracy issues and some fundamental footwork problems that need to be resolved quickly.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be well aware of the scab he needs to pick away at. However, in equal measure, the Broncos' record-setting pass rush, led by Bonitto, isn't short on brutal bravado either.
Bonitto's pursuit of Mahomes is tempered by the quarterback's legendary ability to create miracles on the move. Bonitto freely admits he's relishing the opportunity to get after the Chiefs' quarterback.
"Oh yeah, I mean, that's the guy that everyone looks to when it comes to sacking the quarterback," Bonitto said via Stevens. "I mean, he's one of the best in our game. So for sure—gonna be excited."
Should the Broncos defeat the Chiefs, they would open a four-game lead over their division rivals and would hold the pivotal tie-breaker, as well. The stakes couldn't be any higher entering Week 11.