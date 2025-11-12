Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Gets Real About The Chiefs

Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto has been on an absolute heater. 7 sacks in the last 8 weeks. Look at this…last week instead of ending up w/ 1 sack he coulda had 3 or 4. He was living in the backfield. One of these games he’s gonna catch all green lights & wreck a whole game. pic.twitter.com/VDoVZmyVB6