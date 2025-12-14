The Denver Broncos have a lot on the line this week, as a win against the Green Bay Packers would clinch a playoff spot. After struggling to secure a playoff berth in December last year, the Broncos may want to send a message and keep themselves in line for the top seed in the AFC.

With how tough the Packers are, the Broncos will need some exceptional performances to walk out with the win, which is where these five bold predictions come in. If Denver can execute and achieve these, then its odds of winning significantly increase.

Bo Nix Throws for 250-Plus Yards

The Packers have allowed over 250 passing yards only once this season, when they tied the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The Packers' passing defense is tough to move the ball against, and part of that stems from how well they disguise things.

With what Nix has done in recent games, he is showing positive signs, and he carries that over against the Packers. He has four games over 250 yards this season, and two of them have come in the last three games.

Nix finds a way to break 250 against a stingy Packers defense.

RJ Harvey Breaks 100 Yards Rushing

Harvey broke 100 yards from scrimmage in the last game, but the Packers' linebackers are one of the fastest duos in the NFL and will likely take him out of the game as a receiver. The Broncos will still need Harvey, and they’ll look to build on his success as a runner, as they still have to get a running game going.

Denver gets it done on the ground and gets Harvey to the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. With the rookie failing to make an impact as a receiver in this one, he gets it done on the ground and adds a couple of explosive runs.

Packers Held Under 100 Rush Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

With or without Josh Jacobs , the Broncos' defense gets it done against the Packers' rushing attack, mainly due to their advantage in the trenches. The Packers' rushing offense has been inconsistent all season and has already posted four games under 100 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense has allowed over 100 yards rushing in only five games. With the Broncos doing well, that carries over to the struggling Packers' rushing offense.

Broncos Exceed a 50% Pressure Rate

The Packers' offensive line has performed well in pass protection this season, while the Broncos' defense has been one of the best at generating pressure. These two strengths conflict, while the aforementioned rushing stuff is a weakness against a strength.

Denver has five games with a pressure rate over 50%, while the Packers have not allowed a game over 50% and have only five games with a rate over 40%. Four of those five games have come in Green Bay's last five games.

The Broncos have struggled more as pass rushers of late, with their last game at a 50% pressure rate, but their other games hitting that mark were before Week 8. Three of Denver's lowest rates have come in their previous four games, with the lone exception obviously being their last game.

However, Denver bounces back at home and gets it done when it matters most.

Packers Penalized More Than Broncos

This is a truly bold prediction, as the Broncos are the NFL's second-most penalized team, while the Packers rank 21st. However, 44 of their 82 penalties have come with the Packers on the road, with 17 of 32 of their offensive penalties included.

The Broncos' home-field advantage comes into play as they help achieve this bold prediction. The Packers have 16 false starts (league high is 23), which is the 15th-most in the NFL, and their 20 offensive holding penalties are the ninth-most in the NFL.

Brad Rodgers and his crew will officiate this game, and they have called offensive holding the fifth-most in the NFL and the sixth-most false starts.

