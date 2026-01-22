Broncos List RB J.K. Dobbins on Practice Report for AFCCG

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Wednesday as the team began full-scale prepwork for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins was listed as a limited participant on the practice report — his first such action since suffering a Lisfranc injury amid Denver's Week 10 win over the Raiders.

The Broncos recently designated Dobbins to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day practice window. Now through that window, it would appear Dobbins is on track to play versus New England, though head coach Sean Payton remained staunchly non-commital.

"I won't comment on that," Payton told reporters.

Before going down, Dobbins was the NFL's fifth-leading rusher with 772 yards across 153 carries. He averaged a stellar 5.0 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns on the ground. Pro Football Focus still grades him as the league's 19th-best RB among 59 qualifiers.

"He looked great," Broncos backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson following Wednesday's practice. "He looked really good, and I think our training staff has done a great job of getting him prepared. Obviously quick turnaround. He’s in shape, ready to roll, so hopefully we can have him on Sunday."

Dobbins' reinsertion to the lineup would be a massive boon to a Denver rushing offense that's largely stalled in his absence — especially with starting QB Bo Nix now out for the season. Nix was the club's leading rusher in last week's Divisional Round win over Buffalo.

“That would definitely be a great boost," Ehlinger said. "Obviously a great runner. So that would definitely help our offense.”

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wattenberg Designated for Return

Elsewhere on the injury report, Nix was listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) due to his ankle injury (and subsequent corrective surgery). Dobbins (foot), center Alex Forysth (ankle), and wide receivers Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion) were limited.

Five players — center Luke Wattenberg, offensive tackle Frank Crum, tight end Lucas Krill, safety JL Skinner, and linebacker Drew Sanders — were considered full participants. Wattenberg, who hasn't played since Week 16 due to a shoulder issue, was designated to return from IR and appears poised to start against the Patriots.

The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing their final game designations.