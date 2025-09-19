Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Sends Message to Old Nemesis Ahead of Week 3
As a collective unit, the Denver Broncos have stoically refused to blame anyone other than themselves for throwing away the game against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a defeat that may prove pivotal come playoff time, and while it's lingered a bit this week at Broncos HQ, the team has to turn the page with the Los Angeles Chargers coming up on Sunday.
Core Broncos leaders like cornerback Patrick Surtain II have taken responsibility for what happened in Indy.
“We are highly motivated. I think we left the field knowing that wasn’t our best, and we all know that as a unit," Surtain said on Wednesday about the defensive struggles last Sunday. "Going into this week, knowing it is a divisional opponent, why not just put your best foot forward to have the best game we can possibly have going into this week? We are highly motivated."
Frame it as a timely wake-up call if you wish, but there's no doubt that the Broncos got punched in the mouth and came up short on the defensive side of the ball. Suffice it to say, Surtain and company are hoping that it all comes together in Week 3 vs. the 2-0 Chargers.
A Familiar Matchup
On that front, Surtain will renew respective hostilities with a familiar face in Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who returns to the AFC West after a brief sojourn in the NFC with the Chicago Bears. The Chargers re-signed the 33-year-old Allen because of the long-established chemistry he has with quarterback Justin Herbert.
“I respect him a lot. Good for him for going back to [Los Angeles]. I know him and Justin have a great connection going on over there," Surtain said of Allen. "It’s pretty cool to see him still at his age producing good numbers, becoming a reliable target as well. It’s something we will key on going into the week. I think they have different receivers with different traits, so that helps their offense a lot.”
One thing is guaranteed: teams will have been watching carefully how the Colts so successfully attacked Surtain's side a lot more frequently. Herbert and Jim Harbaugh may follow suit and, at least initially, test him to see how that ankle is holding up.
Exploiting a possible vulnerability is part of the game, after all. Hopefully, Surtain is able to make the Chargers pay if they throw his way.
Understanding the Stakes
"We have to click on all cylinders going up against [Los Angeles]," he said. "They have a lot of momentum coming into this week. We understand our opponent, and we know what we have to do at the end of the day.”
As always, the challenges came thick and fast in the NFL. Surtain is well aware of what's at stake against a key divisional rival on Sunday, and he likes the vibes being established in the Broncos locker room by head coach Sean Payton.
“This is a big-time game [against] a divisional opponent. Like what Sean said before, win this game and we are first in the division," Surtain said. "That is a big mark that we want to hit, especially early on in the season. It’s always good to win those divisional games early on to set you forward for the rest of the season.”
Against the Colts last week, Surtain had one of his worst games in recent memory, surrendering seven completions for 63 yards on nine coverage targets. The twisted ankle Surtain dealt with in Indy may have hampered him a bit, but the competitive landscape of the NFL is unforgiving. He's got to be ready to do battle once again.
