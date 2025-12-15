3 Sensational Takeaways From Broncos' 34-26 Upset Win Over Packers

Entering Week 15, the Denver Broncos were the first team in the Super Bowl era to be set up as a home underdog amid a 10-game win streak and a home win streak numbering in the double digits.

But on Sunday, the 12-2 Broncos definitively silenced their doubters by beating the 9-4-1 Green Bay Packers 34-26.

The Broncos' 11th consecutive win clinched a playoff berth for a second straight season, with the combination of Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and a stellar defense continuing to impress the league.

The Broncos’ victory also retained the top spot in the AFC West, with a two-game lead over the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers, who knocked the 6-8 Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs with a 16-13 win at Arrowhead. This marks the first time in 11 seasons that Kansas City won’t be in the playoffs as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited the game late in the fourth quarter with a torn ACL.

Denver also retains the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC after the 11-3 New England Patriots lost to the 10-4 Buffalo Bills, who are contending for the AFC East division title.

This game between the Broncos and Packers was as good as advertised, pitting two playoff teams in a heated, back-and-forth matchup with lead changes and drama galore.

What a way to start the holidays in Broncos Country, as this team continues to conjure Mile High Magic at every turn. What did we learn from the Broncos' 12th win of the season?

Let’s review three sensational takeaways from the best team in professional football’s most daring performance.

Red-Hot Bo-Mentum: Nix Shines Bright

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high-fives fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Nix was asked last week about being the home underdog to the Packers, he said (with a laugh), “I don’t really care. My mom thinks we’ll win, so that’s all that matters.”

The lesson? Always listen to mom, especially this holiday season. Momma Nix watched her son put on a show-stopping performance against Green Bay in front of a raucous crowd in Denver.

Nix was instrumental in keeping the Broncos' offense in the fight against a formidable Packers defense, resulting in multiple lead changes and spellbinding action that lasted until the final minute.

Nix went 22-of-34 for 302 passing yards and four touchdowns, with zero turnovers. The 25-year-old quarterback, handpicked by Payton, connected with seven separate receivers and led the Broncos to a 4-for-4 finish in the red zone and 2-for-2 mark in Goal-to-Go scenarios.

Nix’s leadership resulted in Denver’s offense leading the game in total first downs (21), total net yards (391), and time of possession (30:32). The Broncos also kept their star quarterback upright, refusing to surrender a single sack to Green Bay.

Sure, there was the routine overthrow, underthrow, and potential turnover-worthy throws that could’ve plagued Nix, but he still delivered. Green Bay’s defense saw star pass rusher Micah Parsons suffer a non-contact injury sustained in the third quarter, which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest.

Overall, though, we witnessed a young NFL quarterback hit his stride in the middle of December, as Nix's team officially secured a postseason ticket to the dance. The second-year signal-caller continues to breathe confidence into his team, no matter the deficit, circumstance, or past mistakes that plagued the offense’s success.

Because Bo is continuing to peak at the right time, this Broncos offense is no longer the subject of eye-rolling reactions. And it's not the result of good luck. Nix’s 'Bo-mentum' leads the way for this exciting unit that remains unsatisfied.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Heroic WR Corps

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Entering this matchup, one of my keys to victory was feeding Courtland Sutton the football. The Broncos did just that, resulting in the team captain nabbing seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, leading all receivers in Sunday’s game.

Even Troy Franklin, Denver’s second-leading receiver and Nix’s best pal from Oregon, recorded six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. But I have to admit that I did not foresee the pair of touchdowns scored by fourth-year journeyman receiver Michael Bandy, and Payton’s long-time linchpin, Lil ‘Jordan Humphrey.

Bandy was promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday evening, making his third career appearance as a Bronco. He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, the first touchdown of the game and his career, giving Denver its first lead of the game.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver and returner originally went undrafted out of San Diego. Bandy spent time in a developmental league, the XFL, and with the Chargers before he came to Denver in 2023, where he’s earned his way onto the team.

Meanwhile, Humphrey was reunited with Payton and the Broncos back in November, after spending time with the New York Giants. He came up big for Denver against the Packers. Humphrey caught three receptions for 42 yards, including a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Broncos their second lead in the game.

The fact that Denver’s offense continues to find ways to come back, score points, and carry its share of the load in these close games gives Broncos Country reason to expect big things in the postseason, even if that means scoring touchdowns with unlikely and unsuspecting players.

Defense Delivers Heartache to Jordan Love

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) while throwing downfield during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 Broncos defense isn’t just good, it's elite. Vance Joseph’s unit welcomed the Packers to Denver, ending their previous four-game winning streak.

The Broncos absolutely feasted on Love, who was subjected to 15 quarterback hits and three sacks. Denver also picked Love off twice, limiting the Pro Bowler to 276 passing yards.

Green Bay’s team captain was able to connect with nine separate receivers but couldn’t muster the production needed to contend with Denver’s pedigree of pass rush and coverage. Packers' receiver Christian Watson sustained a devastating chest injury that forced his exit on the same play that Broncos' cornerback Patrick Surtain came up with an impressive, diving interception at the beginning of the third quarter.

Green Bay was limited to 6-of-13 on third down, 1-of-2 on fourth down, and 1-of-4 in the red zone in a contest that proved the Broncos' stingy defense to be the better unit.

The Broncos also limited running back Josh Jacobs to 73 rushing yards, though he did score once on the ground and through the air. However, the Broncos extended their streak of not surrendering 100 yards rushing to a single rusher since Week 2.

Surtain and Riley Moss each earned an interception in Sunday’s contest, while Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Zach Allen etched their names into the sack total.

This Broncos defense continues to play unforgiving, tireless football, leaving opponents battered and exhausted. With three games left in the regular season, I can’t help but wonder if the best is still yet to come.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage