Broncos Conduct Pre-Draft Meeting with 'Very Intriguing' RB

As expected, the Denver Broncos held an official pre-draft meeting with former University of Washington running back Jonah Coleman, beat reporter Troy Renck noted Monday, calling Coleman a "very intriguing" prospect in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Coleman (5-8, 220) began his collegiate career at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final two years of eligibility. He tallied a combined 3,892 yards from scrimmage and 37 total touchdowns (34 rushing) across 50 appearances, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

The Broncos previously sat down with Coleman at the Scouting Combine in February, during which he was interviewed by head coach Sean Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

"It was more so they was just showing the film, asking the questions. And it was like, I answered, more so," Coleman said via Evans. "I was talking the most, and it was mainly, like, 'What do you see here? What do you see here? What do you see here? What's this run right here? What's this run here?'"

"Taught me the way they formatted blitzes. And then, 'Okay, Jonah, if we get this look right here, who are you blocking? If you got this look, who are you blocking? If you got this look, we make this call, now who are you blocking?' So just being able to recite that to them was great."

Coleman is among multiple RBs whom Denver has spoken with amid the pre-draft process, joining Indiana's Kaelon Black, SMU's T.J. Harden, and Georgia's Cash Jones. The club has also shown interest in several other offensive players, including Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers and Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

An Ideal Fit?

Assuming the Broncos actually get the chance to pull his draft card — he could go before their 62nd overall pick — Coleman would provide a fantastic insurance policy for incumbent starter J.K. Dobbins, an annual injury risk, while perfectly complementing third-down back R.J. Harvey.

Coleman's arrival would also make one of (if not both) Jaleel McLaughlin or Tyler Badie expendable, despite both returning this offseason on respective free-agent pacts.

"Team captain and productive three-down back," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup."

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