Broncos Promote Linebacker to Roster for MNF vs. Bengals
For the third time this season, the Denver Broncos have promoted inside linebacker Garret Wallow from the practice squad — this time ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.
After Week 4, Wallow must be permanently promoted to the 53-man active roster to play for Denver again in 2025, per NFL rules.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A former Texans fifth-round pick, Wallow joined the Broncos at the start of training camp to provide depth at the injury-marred linebacker position. He was released during final cuts and subsequently re-signed to the practice squad, from which he's yo-yoed over the last two games.
Inactive in Week 1, Wallow has recorded two combined tackles across 33 defensive snaps. The former Titans reserve has yet to log a defensive snap.
If activated for Monday Night Football, Wallow will serve as the fourth inside linebacker behind Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and Karene Reid, seeing his usual complement of special teams work. Singleton and Strnad are penciled in atop the depth chart with Dre Greenlaw (quad) on injured reserve.
The 1-2 Broncos are currently 7.5-point home favorites for their matchup with the Joe Burrow-less 2-1 Bengals from Empower Field at Mile High, where they'll look to end a two-game slide and re-establish positioning in an ever-changing conference.
“Electric. That’s the only word I can really give you right now. I would have to go to a thesaurus to figure it out. It’s just electric," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said of the home atmosphere for a primetime contest. "The energy that the fans bring, it’s like you can feel the whole city, even though people might not be in there, it’s like you can feel the whole city. Obviously, everybody says it’s a national game, everybody in the country is watching Monday night. You know that the whole city is tapped in, the whole state is tapped in to watch us play on Monday night, Sunday night, whatever the primetime game is. To play those night games in Empower Field [at Mile High], it’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun in there, and it’s always a party in there. It’s even better when we’re able to get a win in there.”