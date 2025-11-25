Report: Broncos Bring Back Rookie Offensive Tackle

The yo-yoing of Marques Cox continues.

According to media reports, the Denver Broncos on Monday re-signed the rookie offensive tackle to their practice squad, taking the spot of cornerback Reese Taylor, who was promoted to the active roster ahead of Week 11.

This marks Cox's third stint in Denver, after initially joining the team in May as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. He was waived at final cuts but returned via the practice squad in late October, and was again released on Nov. 11.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman competed with the Broncos in training camp and the preseason, drawing interest from the organization following 59 career starts across seven seasons for the Wildcats.

"He has adequate size and good length but his footwork and body control can be a mess at times," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Cox lacks the fluidity and slide quickness to protect his outside edge against speed rushers. Teams could consider bumping him inside to guard, but he also lacks the core strength to mix it up against defensive tackles."

Cox becomes only the second OL to be stationed on Denver's 16-player practice squad, joining undrafted rookie Joe Michalski.

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Marques Cox (69) celebrates with place kicker Alex Raynor (16) after a field goal during the second half against Georgia at Kroger Field. Georgia won 13-12. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images | Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

Broncos Not in on Cooks

Cox may be the lone transaction the club makes this week. Per The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, the Broncos "are not in the mix" to sign veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was recently cut loose by the New Orleans Saints and cleared waivers Monday.

Cooks, a 12th-year pro with 727 receptions to his resume, spent the first three years of his career under head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. And considering how many former Saints now call the Mile High City home, some assumed Cooks would be next to come down the pipeline.

Payton, however, remains content with his incumbent receiving corps — particularly sophomore WR Troy Franklin, who leads all Broncos pass-catchers with 81 targets entering Week 13.

“I think he’s explosive out of his break," Payton said of Franklin on Monday. "He’s not afraid to compete at all. He’s real good at the line of scrimmage with his releases. I think there’s a confidence that [QB] Bo [Nix] has with him. It’s a little bit of what we saw from [WR] Marvin [Mims Jr.]. I’m happy with that room. Those guys are all competing, and working hard and going against some real good defenses.”