Broncos Release List of Inactives vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos are at NRG Stadium to throw down with the Houston Texans. With about 90 minutes until kickoff, the Broncos released their list of inactive players for this game.
- Patrick Surtain II | CB
- P.J. Locke | S
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
- Nate Adkins | TE
- Jordan Jackson | DL
- Sai’vion Jones | DL
Four of the players were ruled out of action on Friday's injury report: Surtain, Locke, Mims, and Adkins. The strategic decisions this week were only those of McLaughlin, Jackson, and Jones.
That also means that, for the first time since signing to the Broncos' 53-man roster, J.T. Gray is active for Sunday's action. The former All-Pro special teams ace was brought in to help stabilize the Broncos' coverage woes in the punt and kicking game.
McLaughlin has been active for just one game this season. His fall from Sean Payton's inner circle has been mighty. After all, McLaughlin was the Broncos' No. 2 running back last year.
However, the Broncos completely revamped the top of the running back depth chart by drafting RJ Harvey and signing J.K. Dobbins. Still, McLaughlin has been unable to outcompete Tyler Badie for that third and final dressed role at running back.
Jackson has been relegated to the bench since the return of Malcolm Roach. The more curious thing here is Jones being a healthy scratch yet again.
The Broncos drafted Jones in the third round out of LSU this past spring, but he's only been active for one game. He was a preemptive draft choice, it seems, to perhaps succeed John Franklin-Myers if the Broncos are unable to re-sign the starter.
This also means that other players often on the inactives list will be dressed today, like offensive tackle Frank Crum and rookie rush linebacker Que Robinson. Now, let's take a look at Houston's inactives.
Texans Inactives
- Graham Mertz | QB
- Dameon Pierce | RB
- Jarrett Kingston | OT
- Trent Brown | OT
- Dylan Horton | DE
This means that tight end Dalton Schultz is active, as is defensive end Denico Autry, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday.
Also active are wide receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). It appears that quarterback C.J. Stroud will have his full complement of pass-catchers.