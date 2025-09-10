Film Room: Breaking Down Broncos CB Riley Moss' Dominant Week 1 Display
When members of the national media talk about the Denver Broncos' defense, the first names that come to mind are guys like Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. For good reason, as those are the elite players on a unit that has been projected as one of the best in the league for the 2025-26 season.
Surtain is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Bonitto and Allen both signed monster contract extensions over the offseason, and Greenlaw and Hufanga were prized additions via free agency. This unit has star players throughout the front, including the addition of Jahdae Barron as a surprise first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
But the player often forgotten in those conversations is third-year cornerback Riley Moss, who also started in 14 games on the opposite side of the field of Surtain in 2024, playing admirably while doing so before suffering a knee injury late in the season.
Moss opened the year in spectacular fashion against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. He finished the game — a 20-12 Broncos' victory — by allowing just three receptions on eight targets for 21 yards, a pass break-up, and seven tackles according to Pro Football Focus, as well as the fourth-highest overall grade of any Broncos defender in what was a dominant performance from the unit as a whole.
Moss' 77.4 coverage grade was the eighth-highest among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 25 coverage snaps in Week 1, and his 78.7 overall grade was the fifth-highest, with at least 40 total defensive snaps, according to PFF. He was sticky in coverage all afternoon, while also presenting an incredibly physical presence against the run.
Is this what to expect from Moss moving forward? Let’s examine the tape.
Play 1 | Second Quarter | 7:03 Remaining
One of the unsung aspects of Moss’ playmaking ability is his desire to be a physical presence as a tackler in the open field. Here, the Titans run a quick screen pass to Calvin Ridley, who comes across the formation in pre-snap motion.
Moss recognizes it immediately, then quite literally uses rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor — a player lauded for his blocking ability in this past year’s draft — to make an incredible tackle in the flat. I’m sure that’s not what Ayomanor thought he was going to be used as when being called a “weapon,” but the shoe fits here.
You don’t often find this kind of play strength, physicality, and leverage on the boundary from cornerbacks at the NFL level. Moss has always been an above average tackler, but this is next-level stuff.
Play 2 | Third Quarter | 2:52 Remaining
Shortly after the Broncos kicked a 33-yard field goal, the Titans converted a long third-down conversion. This is where our next two plays from Moss come into the film room.
Moss had been a major factor as a tackler throughout the game to this point, both in coverage and in the running game. Tennessee tacked on a couple of quick completions against Moss on slant plays, but when pressed deep down the field in man coverage, he was incredibly sticky at the catch point.
Down 13-12, Cam Ward decided to test Moss in 1-on-1 coverage on the boundary on two out of three plays, with the first coming here in Play 2. Moss holds his leverage in press coverage with great footwork, then turns to trail technique and face guards the receiver, keeping his hands back until the last second to avoid a pass interference penalty.
Even though this play perhaps should have been ruled a catch by Ayomanor upon further review, Moss was in perfect position throughout the route, played with incredible technique while staying in phase, and didn’t draw the flag. Sometimes, you get beat by an incredible play. It happens.
But the growth in his footwork and hand placement is definitely worth noting in this scenario.
Play 3 | Third Quarter | 2:41 Remaining
Literally two plays later, Ward tries to test Moss again while playing off-man coverage against Ayomanor. Notice how patient Moss is in his back pedal while gaining ground through the route stem. Ayomanor isn’t known to be a deep threat, though he can succeed in contested catch situations.
Once Moss recognizes Ayomanor is running a simple go-route, he transitions to trail coverage and uses his recovery speed to get back into phase. Watch Moss as he literally turns his head straight backward to track the ball into the catch point for the pass break up.
It looks awkward at first glance because Moss doesn’t turn his head to the side to track the ball, but this is textbook coverage down the field. He scrapes at the chest plate as the ball arrives without initiating illegal contact, finishing a three-play sequence with forced incompletions from the Broncos defense that was desperately needed at that point in the game.
The Takeaway
Moss has not only proven to be a competent starting cornerback in the NFL over the past couple of years, but also a key piece of this secondary as it is currently constructed. His physicality and technique have improved tremendously, and he can be relied upon to face off against top-level competition when asked to do so.
Barron still needs to learn the ropes as a boundary cornerback and is currently battling for snaps behind Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot, so this season could be huge for Moss and his future.
If Moss can continue his high level of play, he is going to be the most under-appreciated player on what figures to be a championship-level defense. Which could create a tricky situation for the Broncos in the future, as Moss is in the last year of his rookie contract.
