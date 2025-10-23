Broncos HC Sean Payton Clears the Air on Spat With Russell Wilson
Following the Denver Broncos' wild 33-32 comeback win over the New York Giants, head coach Sean Payton was riding high. Amidst his jubilant mood, he said something at the post-game podium about Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart that Russell Wilson took as an insult.
Wilson punched back on X the following day, creating a bit of a firestorm across the NFL. Payton took to the podium on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly, the first question was about the Wilson stuff, which the veteran coach dismissed as people simply getting their wires crossed.
“Look, the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart. That was in no way shape or form anything that was directed at Russ," Payton said. "I might be able to see how he might have perceived that, but coming off that win and watching how [Dart] played, that wasn’t any intention at all.”
What Payton actually said could easily be interpreted the way Wilson did.
"I have a ton of respect for that organization," Payton said following Broncos-Giants. "I spent four of my early years there. ... [I'm] close with the Mara-Tisch family. They found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that that change would've happened long after our game."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Hard to Fault Wilson's Interpretation
Payton's argument? Because Dart is playing so well, he wishes that New York had played the rookie later in the season, not that Wilson would have necessarily given the Broncos a better chance at winning. That's a kind way of looking at what Payton said.
It's hard to blame Wilson for taking it as a direct shot, though, especially considering how badly things ended between him and Payton in Denver. Payton benched Wilson with two games left in the 2023 season, after the Broncos had squandered an opportunity to make the playoffs, and the team would release him the following March in the face of an NFL-record $85 million in dead-money hits to the salary cap.
The Wilson/Payton Fallout in Denver
There were some things said along the way, including Payton's public tongue lashing of Wilson on the sideline vs. the Detroit Lions, and Wilson claiming that the Broncos told him to renegotiate his contract or else he'd be benched. The Broncos denied Wilson's claim, of course.
"Classless… but not surprised….Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. #LetsRide," Wilson posted on X following Broncos-Giants.
Payton could have chosen his words at the podium more carefully last Sunday, especially knowing how touchy the Russ/Broncos topic still is for everyone involved. Wilson dug up Payton's past by referencing the 'bounty-gate' incident from 2009 that eventually resulted in Payton serving a one-year suspension and the New Orleans Saints being heavily sanctioned by the NFL.
Wilson is still a bit sensitive, obviously, although, he seemed to land on his feet. He made north of $30 million dollars last season playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Broncos' expense.
The Broncos carried an additional $32 million in dead money this season due to Wilson's albatross of a contract. It's the last of the big Russ hits, but it hasn't kept the Broncos from competing this year, nor did the $56 million in dead money last year prevent Payton from leading the team to a 10-win finish and the club's first playoff berth since 2015.
Wilson Should Say Thanks
Wilson should be grateful, not bitter. After all, he didn't play a down of the five-year, $245 million extension the Broncos gave him on the doorstep of the 2022 season in Denver.
In essence, Wilson has been paid tens of millions of dollars to not play quarterback for the Broncos. That's how bad the Wilson trade shook out for the Broncos.
Fortunately, that's all ancient history and water under the bridge. Bo Nix has salved the Wilson wounds, leading the Broncos to a 5-2 record and a first-place standing in the AFC West entering Week 8.
It's the Broncos' best start to a season since 2016 under Gary Kubiak. Meanwhile, Wilson was benched in favor of a rookie quarterback after three weeks of the 2025 season.
Perhaps the NFL is sending Wilson a message with how things have unfolded of late. Payton's poor choice of words at the post-game podium may have been "classless," but some would argue that Wilson is graceless by holding onto his dwindling career.
Some say Wilson should respect his legacy as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks from 2012-21 and retire. Let Jameis Winston serve as Dart's backup for what remains of the 2025 campaign. That's not going to happen, though.
Wilson crashed and burned in Denver, Pittsburgh didn't want him back after one year, and New York has benched him. His play has drastically diminished since the heights of his Seattle Seahawks days, and it might be past time that he calls it a career.