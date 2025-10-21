Russell Wilson Takes Public Shot at Broncos HC Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took a Bounty Gate-related shot at current Broncos head coach Sean Payton via his personal X account on Tuesday.
"Classless… but not surprised….Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. #LetsRide," Wilson posted along with several laughing emojis.
Wilson's jab came after Payton threw subtle shade at the nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller when discussing Denver's Week 7 victory over QB Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.
"I have a ton of respect for that organization," Payton told the media this week. "I spent four of my early years there. ... [I'm] close with the Mara-Tisch family. They found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that that change would've happened long after our game."
Curiously, but perhaps not coincidentally, Wilson fired off this missive one day after it was revealed that Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended one game for threatening a referee in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's contest.
Acquired via a blockbuster 2022 trade, Wilson spent only two seasons with the Broncos — including one with Payton — starting only 30 games on a $245 million contract before being benched and eventually released in March 2024.
Wilson went on to start 11 games for the Steelers last season prior to joining the Giants. He was under center for the first five weeks and, due to poor play, was benched for Dart, the team's first-round rookie selection.
Dart completed 15-of-33 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception amid the Broncos' historic 33-32 comeback win over Big Blue — a comeback that was fueled by Wilson's successor, Bo Nix, who accounted for four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the largest fourth-quarter rally in league history (given the 19-0 deficit).
“He got it going," Payton said of Nix in his postgame press conference. "He started smiling and he started, you know, just all of that. Yeah, it was exciting to see. It just went back and forth. I said to him, ‘When you do this long enough, you’ll be in five or six of those games.’ I feel like I’ve been in five or six of those games. I can think of them right now. You just hope when you’re done that you won more than you lost when you’re in one of those games. We were in one in New Orleans [Saints] against [the] Washington [Commanders] down fifteen [with] 2:30 left and ended up winning the game. Now the challenge is, [are] you ready, teams’ records the following week. Look it up analytically, it’s like 2-17. So we’ve got to be able to deal with that challenge. The following week—when you steal a win—is a challenging week. So we’ve got to be prepared to bury this and get ready. The reason I know that is it happened to us when we beat Washington and the analyst came to me with the numbers.”