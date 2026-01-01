Sean Payton Clears Air on Signing of Broncos C Sam Mustipher

When the Denver Broncos poached center Sam Mustipher off the Chargers' practice squad last week, many assumed the team was attempting to gain a competitive advantage ahead of its regular-season finale versus Los Angeles.

A theory on which Broncos head coach Sean Payton dumped a bucket of cold water.

"Look, don’t read anything… We were discussing it, the injury to [C] Luke [Wattenberg]," Payton told reporters Wednesday. "So the coincidence is that it’s from Los Angeles and it’s not this, ‘Oh we’re going to get all of this information.’ This was about having, for this stretch run, another experienced center.”

Mustipher, 29, entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He then had a one-year stopover with the Baltimore Ravens, a cup of coffee with the Broncos in 2024, and various practice-squad stints since.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Notre Dame product has appeared in 64 career games and made 43 starts -- 40 for Chicago, two for Baltimore, and one for the Chargers, whom he'd rejoined on Oct. 2.

"Somehow snubbed by NFL Combine invite, Mustipher is an experienced, smart, and agile center that dependably anchored one of the best offensive lines in college the last few years," reads his 2019 scouting report. "Definitely needs to be in a zone heavy scheme at the next level, and if he finds himself drafted by one, could most likely start on day one. Moves extremely well in inside and outside zones and can be a trusted interior presence, if given help with double teams against stronger defensive linemen."

With his role clearly defined, Mustipher will operate as the backup to fill-in starting center Alex Forsyth with incumbent starter Luke Wattenberg still on the injured reserve list.

The Broncos would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over Mustipher's former employer at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Los Angeles Chargers center Sam Mustipher (62) battle at the line in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Forsyth Getting a Game Ball

Despite being thrust into an unenviable position, Forsyth performed ably amid Denver 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night, allowing no pressures or quarterback sacks across 72 offensive snaps while helping pave the way for a ground attack that notched 128 rushing yards.

Afterward, during the postgame celebration, Forsyth received a game ball for his troubles -- a well deserved one at that, according to Payton.

“He played well. I gave him the game ball not having seen the tape. Then watching the tape and just seeing… It was fitting," he said Wednesday.