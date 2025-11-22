Broncos’ Stretch-Run Hopes Hinge on Fixing 4 Major Problems at Bye
Nobody expected the Denver Broncos to be at 9-2 at their Week 12 bye. Even the most ardent fans wearing orange-colored glasses may have wished for a 9-2 start, but truly expecting it?
Hard to believe.
And yet, here we are. The Broncos have found a lot of different ways to prevail during their ongoing eight-game winning streak, but Vance Joseph's defense has been the tip of the spear.
When Bo Nix and the offense have struggled, the Broncos' defense has shouldered the burden just long enough for the fourth-quarter fireworks to begin. Nix might not light up the scoreboard through the first three quarters, but when that final period begins, a light comes on, and he finds a way, which is how his eight fourth-quarter comebacks are the most by any NFL quarterback in their first two seasons.
Having vanquished the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos can exhale a little at the bye, and allow their injured players to heal up in time for Week 13's road trip to take on the Washington Commanders. It's hard to imagine what could stop this Broncos train with six games left in the regular season.
Perhaps only themselves. I see four vulnerabilities that could come back to bite the Broncos if they don't figure out a way to get them cleaned up while they're on bye. Let's get into them.
No Run Game
J.K. Dobbins was on pace for a career year before he suffered that season-ending foot injury in Week 8. Averaging 5.0 yards per carry, he did a lot of heavy lifting for the Broncos' offense and was single-handedly responsible for their top-10 ranking throughout the first half of the season.
In their first game without him, the Broncos' running backs — led by RJ Harvey — managed just 49 rushing yards on 17 combined attempts. Netting 2.8 yards per carry is not going to get it done down the stretch.
Now, much has been put on the plate of Harvey, the team's 2025 second-round pick. While he's flashed as a runner at times this season, his primary impact has been as a receiver out of the backfield.
Dobbins' status and production as the starter afforded the Broncos the opportunity to bring Harvey along slowly and work him into the game plan as a receiver. But now, he has to take the starter's mantle, and run with it.
If you minus Harvey's two runs of 50 and 40 yards this season, his yards-per-carry average is below 3.0 on the season. Now, he may just need more time on task, so to speak, to hone his vision and better understand the timing of allowing blocks to develop.
We know Harvey can be explosive, but can he be consistent? That's what is required as an NFL starting running back.
Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are solid No. 3 and 4 running backs, but expecting either of them to carry the load would be misguided. The Broncos drafted Harvey for a reason, and although the team didn't draw it up for the pressure of carrying the run game to be dumped on him so heavily as a rookie, that is the situation.
The Chiefs have a good defense and they're experienced, so we can't read too much into Harvey's relative lack of production against them. But it's basically been tough sledding for the rookie all year, minus, again, two runs.
Harvey is going to have to figure out how to produce between the tackles, but Sean Payton can help him by working a few tosses and outside-zone run calls into the mix to hopefully help him heat up a bit and get into a rhythm. Whether it's the Xs and Os or the Jimmies and Joes, the Broncos have to figure out a way to resusciate their run game if they're going to sustain their winning ways in December, to say nothing of the playoffs.
Penalties
It's no secret that the Broncos have been the most penalized team in the NFL for most of the season. Against the Chiefs, it reached epic proportions, with 10 for 147 yards. One penalty even wiped a pick-six off the board.
Is it a discipline thing? Are the Broncos being unfairly targeted by officials? Are the coaches failing to instruct and prepare the players properly?
It's a little bit of everything. I wish I could write up a perfect blueprint to fixing the Broncos' penalty blight, but Payton has forgotten more about football than I'll ever know. If he can't fix it over the bye, then it isn't fixable.
However, even cutting them down a smidge would work wonders.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Slow Offensive Starts
1st-&-20s have a funny way of translating to 3rd-&-Longs. Fixing the penalty issue would go a long way toward setting Nix and company up on much more forgiving ground.
I don't need to get into all the stats. You've watched the games. With the exception of four games, including the blowout wins of Weeks 4 and 8, the Broncos have struggled to sustain drives and put points on the board early.
Payton's first 15 play-calls in a given game plan keep defensive coordinators up at night, and yet, the Broncos rarely score touchdowns on the opening possession this season. Is it the design? I don't think so.
It's a combination of everything. When Nix minds his footwork and plays with poise in the pocket, as he did against the Chiefs, things tend to go Denver's way.
When the Broncos are setting up for 2nd-&-3 or 2nd-&-2 situations, the chains tend to move on third down. Fixing the run game and minimizing the penalty epidemic, by themselves, would have a huge impact on the Broncos' third-down efficiency (38.51% currently).
Picking up first downs leads to extended drives, which lead to points. Everything is connected and symbiotic. It's part of what makes the game of football so beautiful.
When one link in the chain goes out, it can throw things off kilter. And the only possible antidote to such poisonous circumstances is an elite quarterback.
Nix has proven to be an elite fourth-quarter quarterback, so we know he has it in him. But the Broncos can make it much easier on him to unlock that potential by figuring out how to get the offense in a rhythm early, instead of waiting until all the chips get pushed into the middle of the table.
Dropped Passes
It's hard to put a finger on reason for the Broncos' drops issue. But they have the second-most in the league, with 26 this season.
When things aren't working offensively, the run game is getting bottled up, and Nix drops back to pass on a 3rd-&-8, only to see his receiver drop it, it's utterly deflating. And it kills the drive.
Keeping Nix in a rhythm and helping him to avoid that sped-up clock energy that he's had at times this season could make a difference in the drops issue. When a play is running on schedule — from the timing of the drop-back, to the quarterback's time in the pocket, to mature routes being run — drops are a much more rare occurrence.
That's not to put the blame on Nix or the play-calling; it simply illustrates, once again, how one flaw in the process can throw a wrench in the entire wheel. The bottom line is, if the ball hits a player in the hands, he's expected to catch it.
Here's to hoping the Broncos can resolve this issue for the stretch run. Looking at the Seattle Seahawks, for example, they have only three (!) drops this season, making an opponent's margin for error against them that much thinner.
The Broncos could really use that type of advantage in December and beyond.