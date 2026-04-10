We've been examining the Denver Broncos' recent draft history at their positions of need this year. So far, we've analyzed the linebacker and running back positions through the lens of Denver's draft history.

Tight end is another position the Broncos may view as a need. Although the Broncos have all four of their top tight ends from 2025 back this season, only Adam Trautman is under contract beyond 2026.

The Broncos also have 2025 seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner, but he remains unproven after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. Thus, it would be good if the Broncos add another tight end for more competition.

But how have the Broncos approached tight end in drafts since 2011, when the rookie pay scale took effect?

Here is a list of tight ends the Broncos have drafted since 2011, listed by year and round.

Julius Thomas, 2011, fourth round

Virgil Green, 2011, seventh round

Jeff Heuerman, 2015, third round

Jake Butt, 2017, fifth round

Troy Fumagalli, 2018, fifth round

Noah Fant, 2019, first round

Albert Okwuegbunam, 2020, fourth round

Greg Dulcich, 2022, third round

Caleb Lohner, 2025, seventh round

What it Means

Noah Fant. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Back in 2011, the Broncos drafted two tight ends who became quality contributors over time. Thomas was a good pass-catching tight end for his final two seasons with the Broncos, while Green became a good blocker and garnered a three-year extension.

After that, the results of the Broncos' tight end draft selections have been mixed. Fant was good but not elite, while the others ranged from players who were merely okay to those who didn't work out.

It remains to be seen what becomes of Lohner, but as a seventh-round pick, if he were to contribute the way Green did, that would be good. Of course, Lohner's skill set may mean he's more likely to make such an impact as a pass catcher, rather than as a blocking tight end like Green.

The Takeaway

When the Broncos have made dedicated picks at tight end, Fant is the only one since 2011 to be taken in the first round. No other tight end was taken before Round 3.

The 2011 draft shows that you don't need to invest an early pick to find a tight end who can contribute. And while you don't want to count on a seventh-round pick becoming a starter, Round 4 isn't a bad spot to find one who could eventually start.

Given that the Broncos would likely draft a tight end for competition on the depth chart, it's not likely they'll take one in the second round. Although many fans are hoping for an early tight-end pick later this month, Day 3 would be a good time to find players who could provide competition with the potential to be a starter at some point.