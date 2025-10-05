3 Thrilling Takeaways from Broncos' Massive Upset Win Over Eagles
It’s amazing how quickly things can change in the NFL. Two weeks ago, the Denver Broncos had lost two road games on last-second field goals to opponents they were favored to beat.
But on Sunday, the Broncos earned their second-straight win of the season in an East Coast brawl with the defending Super Bowl Champions. The now 3-2 Broncos beat the 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 at Lincoln Financial Field, stunning the previously undefeated NFC heavyweight and the rest of the league.
While Denver hung with Philadelphia in the first quarter, the Eagles broke away in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Broncos by 14 points headed into the final frame. But Sean Payton and Bo Nix’s squad refused to go away, leading an impressive comeback by scoring 15 points in just five and a half minutes.
To the shock of every Eagles fan in attendance, Denver outscored Philadelphia by 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The huge win means that the Broncos get to celebrate their first road win of the season during their long seven-hour flight across the Atlantic as they’ll prepare to play an international match against the New York Jets next week in London.
Some may suggest that if a few penalties or officiating calls had gone a different way, the Broncos wouldn’t have won the game. Perhaps that’s true, but in a league where upsets happen every week, I would not discount the significance of this coming-of-age moment that Denver could use as a rallying cry for the remainder of the season.
With that said, what did we learn about this team? Let’s get to three compelling takeaways from the Broncos' shocking win over the Eagles.
Nix Nabs Signature-Win Over Famed Mastermind
It wasn’t perfect, but Nix got the best of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Sunday. Just days before the matchup, Fangio, the former Broncos head coach, was complimentary of Nix, comparing him to Baker Mayfield.
But Fangio may need to reconsider the comparison after Sunday, seeing as Nix and the Broncos beat his Eagles defense for the first time this season, something Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to do in Week 4.
Nix went 24-for-39 on the day with 242 passing yards and one touchdown. He was also credited with three rushes for 22 yards. For most of the game, the young Broncos' team captain looked uncomfortable as he was under constant pressure and had some trouble connecting with his receiving corps.
But once Nix settled his feet down, and the Eagles began to respect Denver’s rushing attack, the Broncos' offense moved the ball quickly and outearned Philly 23-16 in total first downs. The 25-year-old passer’s grit and patience paid off as he connected with nine separate receivers, including Courtland Sutton, who led the team with eight catches for 99 yards.
Although Nix had his own mishaps, including a couple of controversial intentional grounding plays and a forward pass that was initially ruled as a fumble before being overturned, his ball control and leadership demonstrated faith in his offense against the league’s most respected defensive coordinator, whose unit couldn’t take the ball away, despite sacking Nix twice.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Nix’s ability to lead a fourth-quarter comeback, paired with the fact that he closed out a game against the Eagles in Philly, will breathe new life into a team that just got a sneak peek of how dangerous they could become.
‘Mr. October’ Delivered when the Chips were Down
Payton entered Sunday’s contest as the winningest active head coach in the month of October, and exited ‘Philly’ with his 51st victory to start the new month.
This week, the 61-year-old play caller understood that if he could get this squad, which he’s likened to other championship contenders of his past, to believe in itself and execute, then the Broncos could shock the world. That’s exactly what happened after the Broncos pulled themselves out of a hole that saw Philadelphia score 17 straight points from the first through the third quarter.
Although Payton’s offense was an abysmal 5-of-16 on third down and at one point, punted on six straight possessions, he never wavered from utilizing Denver’s productive run game. Instead of forcing Nix to win the game by playing hero-ball, J.K. Dobbins rushed the ball 20 times for 79 yards, including a two-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter that reenergized the Broncos' offense.
Dobbins outrushed Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley as Denver earned an average of 4.5 yards per carry as a team against Fangio’s stubborn defensive line.
About seven minutes later, Nix found Evan Engram on an impressive 11-yard diving touchdown, the first of the tight end's tenure in Denver. But instead of opting for what would’ve been a game-tying extra point attempt by kicker Wil Lutz, Payton called a successful two-point conversion, resulting in Nix finding Troy Franklin, and giving the Broncos a one-point lead.
Without flinching, Payton’s bold two-point decision not only told his football team that he trusts them, but it showed his players and staff that he’s willing to risk it all to win, something he demands from everyone else.
Teams often adopt the identity of their head coach when they've bought into the authenticity of their leader. Don’t overlook the significance of the Broncos' upset win against the Eagles, as Payton proved to his men that there are truly brighter horizons awaiting if they’re brave enough to take risks.
Denver Defense Claims Respect from Prestigious Eagles Offense
Vance Joseph’s secondary had a long game against the Eagles' receiving corps, which saw seven receivers record at least one catch. DeVonta Smith consistently beat Riley Moss, among others, and finished the contest as the game’s leading receiver with eight catches for 100 yards.
Even Patrick Surtain II shared frustrations on questionable penalties against A.J. Brown, who was limited to just five receptions for 43 yards, but it was an up-and-down game for Denver’s defensive backs, who struggled to find timing with the Broncos' pass rush. Many times, it felt that when there was exceptional pass coverage downfield, the pass rush wasn’t hitting home, and vice versa.
But that all changed when the Broncos' pass-rushing posse saddled up and rode Jalen Hurts with six sacks on the day. Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Eyioma Uwazurike led the big guys in sacks, while linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian were dispatched via blitz packages to bring the Eagles' quarterback down in the backfield.
Again, Barkley was limited to just 30 yards rushing despite averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and he still has not rushed for 100 yards this season. Joseph’s defense has been notorious for being weak against the run, but it only gave up two rushing first downs on Sunday and made the Eagles offense one-dimensional.
Despite Hurts throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns and not surrendering a turnover, Denver’s defense limited the Eagles to 2-of-11 on third down and refused to roll over and lay down for an opponent that many considered superior at home in Philadelphia.
What’s most interesting about this Broncos defense through five games has been its ability to withstand being punched in the mouth. In every game, there are missed assignments, breakdowns, and, quite frankly, embarrassing penalties, yet this defense didn't waver or express doubt.
Instead, the Broncos' defense passed its biggest test of the year, approximately one quarter into the season. Onward and upward across the pond, gents. Greatness is calling.