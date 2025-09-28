If Broncos Win These Matchups, Bengals QB Jake Browning Is in Trouble
Through three games, the Denver Broncos' defense has been the definition of inconsistent. The Broncos have allowed some big plays, but mostly have shot themselves in the foot with penalties and missed tackles.
After last year, this matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals was circled for the Broncos, as they dropped the game to the Joe Burrow-led version of the opponent in overtime in Week 17. Burrow is out for this game, though, which significantly eases the Broncos' matchup and creates an opportunity for this defense to start building consistency.
To establish that consistency, the Broncos have to win five key matchups on Monday night. Let's examine which Broncos defenders must win their one-on-ones.
DT D.J. Jones vs. C Ted Karras
The Bengals' center has been one of the worst in the NFL this season in pass protection and run blocking, and Jones should be able to control this matchup all game long. If Jones can make things tough for the Bengals in the middle of their offensive line, it can make for a long day.
This isn’t the only spot where the Broncos have a favorable matchup in the trenches, but it's a matter of the Bengals being unable to handle everyone Vance Joseph will throw at them. If the Bengals focus elsewhere, then Jones needs to win to make them pay for it.
DLs Zach Allen/John Franklin-Myers vs. OGs Dalton Risner/Dylan Fairchild
Speaking of the advantages in the trenches, Allen and Franklin-Myers also have a significant leg up, as both of the Bengals' guards have struggled this season. Karras, the center we just highlighted, has allowed eight pressures, but Fairchild has allowed seven, and Risner has allowed five while playing 39 fewer snaps than the others.
Risner and Fairchild have also struggled as run blockers, leading to the worst run-blocking interior offensive line in the NFL. Denver should be able to dominate the interior trenches and have it trickle out to success on the edge
Broncos OLBs vs. OTs Orlando Brown Jr/Amarius Mims
Now, the key point in facing this Bengals offense is that their offensive line is among the worst in the NFL. They do get a little better at the tackle spots, but not to where they still aren’t beatable, especially against a group of pass rushers like the Broncos boast.
Nik Bonitto got paid by dominating opponents, like Brown, who can’t handle his speed and explosiveness off the snap, so that's a clear advantage. Then, Jonathon Cooper and Jonah Elliss should be able to control Mims, who still hasn’t put the pieces together, with his mechanics still being a serious issue that limits his success.
The Broncos should be able to dominate the trenches in both the run and passing game. This is a terrible offensive line, and while the Broncos' defense has been inconsistent, their defensive front has been consistently good.
CB Riley Moss vs. WR Tee Higgins
If Denver can win upfront, it should make the jobs easier for those in coverage. Moss was the picked-on target against the Bengals last year, as it was his first game back from injury, and he clearly wasn’t 100%.
Even so, teams have still gone after Moss this season, as he has been the second-most targeted corner in the NFL. Higgins is a tough matchup, and he will still get his, but Moss has to figure out a way to limit his impact and not allow him to take over the game, especially if the pass rush upfront can do its job.
CB Patrick Surtain II vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase
Surtain has arguably been inconsistent through three games, which nobody expected as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain has been struggling, and while the issue began before he injured his foot against the Indianapolis Colts, it has only worsened.
If the Broncos' pass rush can do its thing, it'll ease the burden on the secondary. However, both Moss and Surtain still can’t relinquish early wins, and while both are allowing little separation in coverage, they have to be on point and do their part to ensure Jake Browning doesn't have any early outs when he drops back.