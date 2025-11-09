Broncos DL Zach Allen Achieves Feat Unseen Since 1996
Zach Allen achieved something on Thursday night that no other Denver Broncos defender has since 1996. Allen notched a sack in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first Bronco since defensive end Alfred Williams in 1996 to record at least a half-sack in six consecutive games.
Williams was a starter on the Broncos' back-to-back World Champion teams of the late 1990s, so that's an encouraging harbinger. Williams' streak back in 1996 extended to eight straight games with at least half a sack.
Allen now has six sacks this season, which is the most among all NFL interior defensive linemen. Last year was his career-high in sacks, finishing with 8.5.
In Search of Accolades
Allen was snubbed in the Pro Bowl but he did earn second-team All-Pro honors via the Associated Press. Considering his absence from the Pro Bowl Games last year, and how he's pacing all interior defenders in sacks, perhaps that will be rectified at the end of this season.
Allen has never been selected to the Pro Bowl, despite being one of the NFL's best interior defenders for the past four years. A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2019, he joined the Broncos in 2023 as part of Sean Payton's maiden free-agent class, which also included offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and offensive guard Ben Powers.
NFL Sack Leaders
The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks with 46, and while no individual player is yet to eclipse the double-digit mark, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto is close at 9.5. Jonathon Cooper has 7.5, while Allen has six, and fellow defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has 4.5.
In Thursday night's win over the Raiders, the Broncos sacked Geno Smith a whopping six times.
“As a defensive lineman, that’s your favorite stat. The fact [that] we are getting them is very special," Allen said post-game. "The guys win their one-on-ones. Obviously, I’d like to have a little bit less half sacks with Bonitto and all these guys. But it’s a good problem to have, and we are in a good spot.”
A Much-Needed Break
That short-week turnaround was rough on the Broncos, especially Bo Nix and the offense. But the players will get three full days off before reconvening at Dove Valley on Monday.
The Broncos are trying to make the most of their mini-bye. Next up, the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, who are coming off their actual bye.
“This is the latest I’ve ever gone into the season without a bye or the Thursday night mini bye," Allen said. "It’s definitely, I think, much needed, especially before such a big game.”
On Pace for Another Career Year
With seven games left to go, Allen is on pace to obliterate his career-high in sacks. And the Broncos are poised to repeat as the NFL's sack champions.
Get this big trenchman some accolades, NFL. Allen has become one of the league's premier interior defenders, and it's nothing new.
I like Allen's chances this year, though. The individual awards tend to follow the teams with the most collective success. That was evidenced by the 10-win Broncos last year having five players selected to the All-Pro Team.
That number could increase this year, with the likes of Cooper and safety Talanoa Hufanga garnering a lot of justified individual scrutiny.