Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Giants
The Denver Broncos have the chance to get out to a 5-2 start with the New York Giants coming to town for a Week 7 throwdown. The Giants are 2-4, but their fortunes have changed with the emergence of their dynamic rookie duo of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo.
The Broncos have won three in a row and are coming home from a successful two-week road trip that took them as far east as London, England. Will the Mile High faithful give some energy and swagger to a stagnant Broncos offense that's been stuck in neutral?
Will the Broncos' league-leading pass rush get to Dart and force some takeaways? Will the Broncos' sketchy special teams tighten up its kick and punt return coverage with the addition of four-time All-Pro J.T. Gray?
Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 4-2: While it was great to see the large swathes of Orange and Blue in London, for the Broncos, there's still no place like home. The Giants will be a trickier task that many may give credit for, especially with Dart and a solid rookie core. Frankly, it's far beyond time for the Broncos to start putting together complete games, but moving the chains consistently with better decision-making and execution will be important. Defense keys the win, with six sacks of Dart and a couple of takeaways, while Pat Bryant breaks out as the Broncos honor the beloved Demaryius Thomas entering the Ring of Fame.
Pick: Broncos 28, Giants 8
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-2: Fresh from rather fortuitously edging out the New York Jets in London, the Broncos will be thankful to be home. Riding a pass rush that racked up nine sacks last week makes perfect sense when facing a rookie quarterback. But on Sunday, it's former the Giant, Evan Engram, who steals the show by grabbing a pair of touchdowns from Bo Nix.
Pick: Broncos 24, Giants 10
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 4-2: Returning home after a rough outing (on offense and special teams ) in London and inducting Thomas into the Ring of Fame makes for a magic elixir needed to get on track. The Broncos will dominate at home.
Pick: Broncos 31, Giants 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 4-2: Takeaways have been the one missing component to this ferocious Broncos defense. That all changes with the Giants in town. The Broncos feast on the second rookie quarterback they've faced this season, picking off Dart twice and forcing two fumbles. The Broncos also get the ground game rolling with J.K. Dobbins breaking the 100-yard rushing barrier as the home team humbles the upstart Giants.
Pick: Broncos 27, Giants 15
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-2: Welp, despite my prediction last week, the Broncos did not blow out the winless Jets and instead made the game much closer than it deserved to be. The Giants are another quote-unquote "inferior" team, but they're also scrappier than the Jets. I still foresee a Denver victory, but I'm reticent to forecast another dominant showing — at least from the offense.
Pick: Broncos 23, Giants 13
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-2: The Broncos may not have won "pretty" the last two weeks, but there are no style points in the league. Denver is struggling with special teams coverage units and penalties to go with an erratic offense. Thank goodness for the defense. This game may be another ugly one given the injuries on Denver's offensive line and the talent on the Giants' defensive line, but the Broncos should win at home.
Pick: Broncos 16, Giants 9
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 4-2: The Giants have two wins over likely playoff contenders in the past three weeks, sandwiched between a loss to a bad New Orleans Saints team. One area in which the Giants have done well is special teams and the Broncos have had issues there. This one is likely to come down to who wins the battle of field position and makes the fewest mistakes. Expect the Giants to put up a fight but, in the end, the Broncos' defense should be the one that seals the deal down the stretch.
Pick: Broncos 23, Giants 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-2: The Broncos' defense is about to give Dart a Mile High Hello this Sunday. Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto want to humble the flashy rookie, and the Broncos' secondary wants takeaways. It gets two vs. Dart. Expect the Broncos' offense to run the ball heavily despite a banged-up offensive line, while Nix sets his feet and finally hits the deep ball pass.
Pick: Broncos 30, Giants 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 4-2: There will be a lot of emotion for the Broncos in this one with Thomas being inducted to the Ring of Fame and the team honoring the Super Bowl 50 alumni. The Broncos' offense will not want to put up a slop fest, especially against a struggling Giants defense. The Broncos' defense will want to continue to dominate. In the end, Denver's defense does more than its job, while the offense does enough.
Pick: Broncos 24, Giants 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 4-2: The Broncos narrowly escaped the worst team in the NFL last week in the Jets and come back home to face a Giants team coming off a huge Thursday night win. This looks to be another defensive battle with Denver having the more dominant unit, but the Broncos' offense tends to play down to its level of competition. This will be another ugly game, with the Broncos edging out another victory as Denver's defense tallies 5-plus sacks on Dart.
Pick: Broncos 13, Giants 9
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-3: The Giants are a hard team to pin down with quality wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers yet three bad losses by more than a touchdown. The Giants have struggled on the road and are now facing the best pass rush in football, leading to Dart having a multi-turnover game, while the Broncos' offense finally gets some shorter fields. Nix has a nice bounce-back game, throwing three touchdowns and the Broncos walk out with a nice win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Giants 13
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 3-3: Denver's defense may be the best singular unit in the league regardless of offense or defense. With the way the Broncos are getting after the quarterback, it's hard to pick against them. The Broncos just need some help offensively, which I don't think is coming any time soon. Fortunately, the Giants are coming to town with a rookie quarterback that struggles against man coverage and holds onto the football. Chalk this one up to the good guys on alumni day.
Pick: Broncos 16, Giants 6
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 3-3: After a surprisingly close victory in London vs. the winless Jets, the Broncos now face a Giants team that has created some momentum. While Denver’s offense still tries to find consistency in the passing game, the defense will put on another impressive performance against Dart, with a minimum of four sacks and two interceptions. In the end, the Dart and Skattebo-led Giants will soon realize that they cannot move the ball and will fall back down to earth.
Pick: Broncos 20, Giants 9