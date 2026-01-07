Report: Broncos QB Coach Davis Webb to Interview for HC Job

Make that two Denver Broncos assistants who are in play for the Las Vegas Raiders' top coaching job.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Raiders have requested to interview Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb for their vacant head coach position.

"Still just 30 years old, Webb spent six years as an NFL QB before going straight into coaching and has been on the fast track. A fascinating candidate," Pelissero wrote on X.

A former quarterback for the Bills and Giants, Webb was hired by Denver ahead of the 2023 campaign to work with then-starter Russell Wilson. He's since been credited with aiding in the development of Wilson's successor, Bo Nix, who on Sunday became the first passer in NFL history to win 10-plus games and score 30-plus total touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

"He's is in this new generation [of coaches]," Broncos HC Sean Payton said of Webb in 2024. "I like that there is energy in how he presents in a room. He has every one of his high school, college and pro gameplans downloaded into files, PDFs, that I would have no idea how to get to, and he can upload. He’s someone that when we install throughout the week, he’s punching into his computer. So his meetings are extremely organized. He’s played the position. I think even as a player at this level, when you talk to—and I spoke with [former Giants QB] Eli [Manning] and various players. He was tremendous on keeping things simple and knowing how to read certain plays and how to approach the game. I think he’s very positive with these guys. You’ve heard the story: when I interviewed him, you get kind of caught in a schedule. Tomorrow we’re going to interview, and then here he is driving to the airport, and I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ We called the driver and brought him back and hired him.

The Broncos promoted Webb from QB coach to his current position prior to the start of this season, keeping him away from prying eyes at the time.

Now, the organization must grapple with the prospect of not only losing Webb but potentially facing off against him twice annually.

LV Previously Requested VJ

As previously reported, and as mentioned above, the Raiders have submitted an interview request for Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who spoke with the club last year before they ultimately hired ex-Seahawks castoff Pete Carroll.

Joseph, the architect of an elite Denver defense, already has a full dance card as he's also scheduled to interview with Tennessee, Arizona, and the New York Giants for their respective head-coaching gigs.