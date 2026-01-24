5 Defensive Matchups That Will Make or Break Broncos-Patriots

The Denver Broncos' defense was highly touted throughout the season, but ever since Week 10, the unit has been rough around the edges. The Broncos' 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills last week was driven by the defense's five takeaways.

However, the Broncos allowed 10-of-14 third-down conversions, and six of Buffalo's 11 drives ended in scores. The Bills did score 30 points.

If the Broncos want to win the AFC championship game, they need this defense to return to its early-season excellence, especially without Bo Nix. Forcing takeaways, getting off the field, and keeping the New England Patriots out of the end zone will be crucial.

To achieve these goals, the Broncos have to win these five matchups against the Patriots' offense . Let's break them down.

OLBs Nik Bonitto & Jonathon Cooper vs. OTs Will Campbell & Morgan Moses

Moses has been a good right tackle for the Patriots, while Cooper has been a liability for the Broncos since Week 10. Whatever is going on with Cooper, the Broncos need to figure out a way to rejuvenate his play and get him back to being the dangerous defender we know he can be.

As for Bonitto vs. Campbell, this is a massive advantage for Denver, as New England's rookie left tackle has struggled. Since 2000, only two players have had three-plus sacks and two-plus forced fumbles in the playoffs, and they were Odafe Oweh and Will Anderson Jr. against Campbell in this year's playoffs.

Denver needs Bonitto to be a chaos machine, disrupting the flow of the Patriots' passing game.

Broncos' CBs vs. Patriots' WR

Mack Hollins has been hurt ( questionable, officially ), but it sounds like he has a chance to play. If he does, he can be a threat to the Broncos. Even without Hollins, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte are talented receivers who can make big plays, especially after the catch.

The Broncos' three top cornerbacks will need to be on their A-game, especially Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, who have had some tackling issues this season. Moss' tackling has been a major issue over the past four games. They need to play clean and avoid penalties while maintaining good fundamentals.

DTs D.J. Jones & Malcolm Roach vs. C Garrett Bradbury & RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts after a penalty against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Patriots' run game has been better with Stevenson, and they love to use him to wear down defenses between the tackles. Jones and Roach have the advantage against Bradbury, who isn’t a good center, but they need to clog lanes and make sure Stevenson isn’t getting past them.

If the Broncos can't hold up inside against the run, where they struggled against the Bills, though not because of Jones and Roach, it could be a long day. With the issues behind the at linebacker, it puts more pressure on Jones and Roach to take matters into their own hands and force negative plays in the run game.

Broncos' LB & S vs. Patriots' TEs

There have been some serious communication errors with the linebackers, primarily Dre Greenlaw, who is getting a pass while Alex Singleton took the heat for Greenlaw's errors. Denver can’t have those miscues against the Patriots, as Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are both threats at tight end who Drake Maye loves to turn to when things get dicey.

As for the safeties, Talanoa Hufanga has been getting caught out of position more and more in the passing game, and it stems from his aggressive nature. He will need to watch out for that. Meanwhile, Denver needs P.J. Locke to have another great game and help cover up for concerns with others in the coverage unit.

DL Zach Allen & John Franklin-Myers vs. OGs Jared Wilson & Michael Onwenu

The Broncos should flip their two interior pass rushers throughout the game because Onwenu is a great guard, but there is a massive advantage against Wilson in pass protection and in the run game. As good as Onwenu is, Franklin-Myers' quickness is problematic for him in the passing game.

In obvious running downs, Denver should get Franklin-Myers on Wilson and Allen on Onwenu, and then flip that up when it comes to obvious passing situations. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph needs to put his players in favorable matchups for the different elements of the game and maximize their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses.

