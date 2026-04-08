Draft Expert Names Broncos’ Ideal Late-Round Fit

Since arriving in the front office in 2021, Denver Broncos GM George Paton has had some success uncovering late-round gems in the NFL draft.

Most of Paton's late-round picks haven't gone on to become stars, but center Luke Wattenberg has garnered a second contract, while others, like cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, and punter Jeremy Crawshaw, have become key contributors.

Even wide receiver Devaughn Vele, whom Paton drafted in Round 7 back in 2024, played one season with the Broncos, working his way up to the No. 2 role opposite Courtland Sutton. The Broncos parlayed that late-round selection into a trade with the New Orleans Saints, which dealt Vele away in exchange for a fourth- and seventh-round pick. Suffice it to say, Paton knows what he's doing late in the draft.

With only one top-100 selection in the 2026 NFL draft, the bulk of Paton's heavy lifting this year will likely be in the mid and later rounds. The Broncos need a modest hit or two to help balance out the roster.

One such late-round fit, according to NFL Draft On SI 's Justin Melo , could be USC linebacker Eric Gentry.

"Linebacker was one of the positions the Denver Broncos may have considered addressing with their first-round pick before they traded it for Jaylen Waddle. USC linebacker Eric Gentry made waves at the NFL Combine for measuring in with a lanky 6-foot-7, 221-pound frame with 35-inch arms. Gentry uses that length to take advantage of a massive tackle radius, having recorded 76 takedowns in 2025," Melo wrote.

The Gentry Intrigue

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) looks into the backfield against the San Jose St. Spartans. | Kevin Terrell / IMAGO / Newscom World

Gentry currently projects as a seventh-round pick, but as Melo writes, the former Trojan standout does present some unique measurements as it applies to inside linebackers. His height, arm length, and hand size jump out, but what does he bring to the field as a player?

Gentry didn't run at the NFL Combine, but at the USC pro day, he reportedly ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, which is impressive for a player of his height. That time would have ranked sixth-fastest among all linebackers at the Combine.

The lanky linebacker turned in a career year as a senior at USC last season, posting 76 tackles (51 solo), seven tackles for a loss, three sacks, and a whopping five forced fumbles. Gentry finished his collegiate career with two interceptions, appearing in 52 games for the Trojans.

Gentry is an intriguing prospect to be sure, but at 221 pounds, he's a bit skinny for his 6-foot-7 height. It'll be interesting to see how NFL teams view him, but he's definitely going to have to add some weight to his frame in order to have the power as a linebacker off the ball.

The Broncos seem to be very much in the linebacker market, even after re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos also released Dre Greenlaw, creating a vacuum at the No. 3 linebacker spot.

Until some new blood is added through the draft and/or the college free-agent ranks, the Broncos are intent on giving Jonah Elliss some snaps at inside linebacker , with Drew Sanders, Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner competing for a spot on the roster.