ESPN Proposes Trade Involving Broncos CB Ja'Quan McMillian
With the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 4) less than a week away, ESPN has crafted four potential deals that "need to happen" — one of which involves Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Benjamin Solak proposed the Broncos send McMillian and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection and a conditional 2027 sixth-round choice.
"The slot corner market, on the other hand, looks robust. The Titans already moved Roger McCreary for a Day 3 pick swap -- a crazy value for the Rams -- and both Michael Carter II (Jets) and McMillian (Broncos) could be on the market," Solak wrote.
"I like McMillian best for the Eagles. His replacement is waiting in the wings in Denver, as the Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 draft. The injury to Pat Surtain II should not affect the Broncos' plans in the slot much, as they have Kris Abrams-Draine waiting in the wings at the outside corner spot. Signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year, McMillian is on an extremely cheap one-year contract, and the Eagles would retain his restricted free agent rights for next season. If he ends up exclusively backing up DeJean in the slot at his current price tag, that's totally fine."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Refresher on JQM
A former undrafted free agent, McMillian has functioned as Denver's primary slot corner for the last few seasons, regularly grading out among the best at his position. The 25-year-old has totaled 120 solo tackles, 19 pass deflections, four interceptions, five sacks, and five forced fumbles across 42 career appearances.
McMillian has played in each of the Broncos' first eight games this season, notching four pass breakups, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He currently sits as Pro Football Focus' No. 24 CB out of 113 qualifiers, with the third-highest pass-rush mark (90.5).
Will the Broncos Trade Him?
Never say never in the NFL, but it seems unlikely that Denver would disrupt a pass defense that ranks first in opposing completion percentage and eighth in opposing yards per pass. Especially after they just lost reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II to a multi-week shoulder injury.
While things can change following Sunday's road contest at Houston, it's a fairly safe bet that McMillian will finish the 2025 campaign in orange and blue. He's more valuable to the organization than a pair of future late-round picks.