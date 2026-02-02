Report: Broncos Make Move with Davis Webb for New OC Job

After weeks of flirting with NFL head-coaching overtures, Davis Webb has officially agreed to become the Denver Broncos' new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday .

Now a first-time coordinator, Webb is replacing longtime OC Joe Lombardi, whom the Broncos fired in January.

A former NFL signal-caller himself, Webb was hired by Denver ahead of the 2023 campaign to work with then-starter Russell Wilson. More recently, the 31-year-old has been credited with aiding in the development of Wilson's successor, Bo Nix, who has set multiple NFL and franchise records under his watch.

The Broncos promoted Webb from QB coach to offensive passing game coordinator (he held both titles) before the start of the 2025 season, during which Nix threw for 3,391 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the club to its first AFC West crown, No. 1 conference seed, and playoff victory since 2015.

As evidenced by Payton and Nix's heated sideline interaction in 2024 — and compared to that involving Wilson — Webb is an excellent buffer between player and coach, and he's formed a genuine bond with the team's cornerstone.

"He's in this new generation [of coaches]," Payton said of Webb in 2024. "I like that there is energy in how he presents in a room. He has every one of his high school, college and pro gameplans downloaded into files, PDFs, that I would have no idea how to get to, and he can upload. He’s someone that when we install throughout the week, he’s punching into his computer. So his meetings are extremely organized. He’s played the position."

Among the league's fastest-rising assistants, Webb held two interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders regarding their HC vacancy but ultimately withdrew his name from consideration. The Raiders instead are expected to hire Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. Webb also drew interest from the Buffalo Bills, who settled on incumbent OC Joe Brady for their HC position.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kilgore Bumped to QBs Coach

With Webb pushed up the food chain, the Broncos needed someone to function as the QBs coach — his old role — for the 2026 campaign. That someone is Logan Kilgore, formerly the club's offensive quality control coach.

"In Denver, Kilgore has spent time working closely with the Broncos' tight end room and with the team's returners," the official in-house website notes.

Kilgore will now work closely with Nix as well as veteran reserve Jarrett Stidham and whomever the Broncos decide to bring in this offseason to serve as the No. 3.